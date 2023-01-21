Amazon’s kid-friendly Kindle is nearly 30 percent off right now

Buying a kid a Kindle is great for two reasons. First off, it encourages them to read at a young age. Second, it serves as a great distraction that might save your sanity when you’re both stuck inside on a rainy day. That’s why you might want to take a look at today’s deal on the kid-friendly version of the Kindle, which has dropped to a new all-time low. Regularly $119.99, you can currently buy the latest model for $84.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

The Kindle Kids is exactly like the standard Kindle. It touts the same high-resolution, 300dpi display and a dark mode, along with USB-C support and marathon battery life. However, the kid-centric model lacks ads, comes with one of three vibrant covers, and provides a few additional features designed to entertain kids and keep them safe. It includes parental controls and a two-year protection plan, for instance, as well as a year of Amazon Kids Plus, a subscription service that grants children access to tons of ebooks and audiobooks.

The Moto G Stylus is nowhere near as powerful, fast, or capable as the S22, but it offers a lot of great features casual users will appreciate. This includes a large, 6.8-inch 1080p display and a good stylus, which you can use to take notes and doodle. It also boasts solid, everyday performance and good battery life, as well as decent cameras for the price. Of course, given it’s a budget phone, it understandably lacks things like 5G connectivity, wireless charging, and an IP rating for water resistance. However, if you’re fine going without those, this is a terrific deal to grab on an unlocked model. Read our review.

For a TV that truly stands out, you might want to consider Samsung’s latest Frame TV. Right now, Woot is discounting the 32- and 43-inch models to $429.99 ($168 off) and $749.99 ($218 off), respectively. No matter which size you buy, you’ll get a unique TV that doubles as a gorgeous piece of home decor. That’s because it displays canvas-like artwork when not in use thanks to a low-reflection, matte screen.

It’s not just pretty to look at, either; when turned on, the 2022 Frame TV functions as a 4K QLED TV with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for all of the major streaming apps. Just be aware that it lacks support for Dolby Vision and full-array local dimming.

Few things test my patience more than waiting for a smartphone or tablet to charge. That’s why I like 20W options like Anker’s 511 Charger. The handy USB-C gadget is more powerful than its size might let on, and it allows you to quickly juice your smartphone, tablet, and a wealth of other electronics with ease. Anker also makes a 30W 511 Charger for $22.99, but its 20W predecessor is currently available for just $12.99 ($4 off) on Amazon and direct from Anker. Just make sure to use the appropriate promo code listed on the page for the latter retailer.

Just a few more deals…