Amazon’s first clothing store opens its doors in Los Angeles

Amazon’s brick-and-mortar clothing store, Amazon Style, is now open in the Los Angeles, California-area at The Americana at Brand mall, the company announced today along with a video profiling some of its employees.

It’s a new addition to Amazon’s lineup of physical locations, along with Whole Foods and its cashier-less Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh grocery stores. Amazon Style will feature clothing from brands like Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Champion, and more, and though it does not feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, it will have regular employees present to help you from start to finish.

Rumors of Amazon’s “department store” plan surfaced in September, with a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that the store would use tech solutions to focus on customer convenience with stores in California and Ohio. In January, Amazon confirmed the Amazon Style name and announced the location of its “first-ever physical apparel store” with a particular focus on minimizing the hassle of trying on clothing.

Amazon Style is equipped with technology designed to enhance the store’s shopping experience and eliminate extra steps. Each article of clothing inside the store features a QR code that customers can scan to curate a list of clothing they would like to try on in a fitting room or send straight to pick up for purchase — eliminating the need to carry a bunch of items. Another feature is that shoppers can pick clothes on Amazon.com, have them delivered to the store to try them on, and return an item right there if it isn’t to their liking.

If you visit the store, employees will gather the clothes for the fitting room and notify you when your clothes are ready to try on. Each fitting room is also equipped with a touchscreen monitor that will let customers ask for more items to try on and / or rate their chosen items as they go. At checkout, customers can use their Amazon account to pay the bill. According to Amazon, unlike its 24/7 website, this store is open from 10AM to 9PM Monday through Thursday, 10AM to 10PM on Friday and Saturday, and from 10AM until 9PM on Sundays.