Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite drops to only $12 for Prime Day

Amazon has discounted all of its Fire TV devices for Prime Day this year, and the standout is the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $12. That’s $18 off its normal price and the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. That’s not surprising either, consider it’s the most basic of Amazon’s streaming dongles. But all of the more powerful models are less than usual, too. You can pick up the Fire TV Stick for $17, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $25, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 and the Fire TV Cube for only $60.

The Fire TV Stick Lite provides the most essential streaming technology, supporting 1080p content and voice commands with the basic remote that comes with it. You won’t be able to control your TV with the included remote, but if that’s a must-have for you, you can spend just a bit more for the standard Fire TV Stick. We like that you at least get an Alexa button on the remote, which allows you to ask the device to search for your favorite shows and movies. Ultimately, the Fire TV Stick Lite is best for those who want to outfit older TVs with streaming capabilities without dropping a ton of money.

If you’re not committed to going for for the lowest-priced gadget available, we’d recommend the $35 Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Aside from the Cube set-top box, it’s the most powerful of Amazon’s streaming devices and it supports 4K HDR content, Dolby Atmos, Live Picture-in-Picture View and WiFi 6. Plus, the remote that it comes with has both the Alexa voice command button and TV controls as well.

For those who are looking for a new TV that already has streaming chops built in, Amazon’s discounted most of its Omni Series Fire TVs, too. The cheapest of the bunch is the 43-inch Omni set, which is $170 off and down to $240 for Prime Day. But even the most advanced model, the 75-inch set, won’t set you back too much: it’s $350 off and down to $750 right now.

