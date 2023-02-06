Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to a record low of $35

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Don’t worry if you’re still scrambling to get a streaming media player in time for Super Bowl LVII next week — you can get a very capable device for less than you might pay for drinks and snacks. Amazon is once again selling the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at a record low price of $35. That’s $20 below the usual, and an easy choice if you want high-quality live sports on a budget. There are also discounts on the Fire TV Stick Lite (down to $20) and the Fire TV Stick 4K (down to $30).

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is still one of the more powerful streaming dongles you can buy. It can handle 4K HDR in multiple formats (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+) with Dolby Atmos surround, and it’s speedy enough for cloud gaming. You can expect access to many apps and services, including sports providers like ESPN. Not surprisingly, it’s also well-integrated with Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem. You can use the voice-capable remote to control your smart home, and you can even get a live view of your video doorbell while you’re watching the big game.

This is still a budget streamer. The 8GB of storage won’t be practical for on-device games, and you’ll miss out on Fire TV Cube perks like hands-free voice and home theater device integration. You’ll also want to look elsewhere if you’re heavily invested in a non-Amazon platform — the Apple TV 4K and Google Chromecast are better (if often more expensive) choices for their respective brands’ devotees. At $35, though, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is difficult to top in terms of sheer value for money.

