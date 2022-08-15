Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to $40 in new streaming sale

If you’re looking for a new streaming device for your home, or for your college-aged kid who’s heading back to campus soon, a bunch of Amazon’s Fire TV sticks are on sale right now. You’ll find the best deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the company’s most powerful streaming dongle, which is $15 off and down to $40. That’s only $5 more than it was on Prime Day last month. Also $15 off is the Fire TV Stick, which is down to $25, and you can get $10 off the Fire TV Stick Lite and pick it up for only $20.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon – $40

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon – $25

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon – $20

Aside from the Fire TV Cube set-top box, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most capable of Amazon’s streaming devices. It supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus WiFi 6 and voice commands using the included Alexa remote. The remote also has a few preset buttons for Netflix, Prime Video and other services, making it easy to access the platforms you use the most. And for those that have compatible security cameras around their home, the Fire TV stick 4K Max also supports live picture-in-picture view, so you can see your video camera’s feed right on your TV without pausing what you’re watching.

Both the Fire TV Stick and the TV Stick Lite are more basic models that provide streaming essentials at low prices. The standard dongle supports HD content and Dolby Atmos audio, while the Lite version lacks Dolby Atmos capabilities. Also, the standard stick has buttons on its voice remote to control your TV’s power and volume, whereas the Lite model does not. We’d recommend springing for the Fire TV Stick since those few extra features go a long way in daily use, but the Fire TV Stick Lite will still be a good choice for those on tight budgets.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.