Amazon’s Fire tablets are up to 50 percent off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Along with the other Amazon devices we saw go on sale yesterday, the company’s entire Fire tablet lineup has been discounted. Fire tablets are already pretty affordable, but if you’re looking for a new tablet for your kid or an inexpensive couch device, it’s best to wait for a sale like this one when they’re up to 50 percent off. Of note are the Fire HD 8, which is half off and down to $45, the Fire HD 10, which is 27 percent off and down to $110, and the entire lineup of Kids Pro tablets.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon – $45

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon – $110

Shop Fire tablet sale at Amazon

If you’re unsure which Fire tablet to get, we’d recommend the Fire HD 8 or the Fire HD 10 to most people. We gave the Fire HD 8 a score of 81 when it first came out for its refined design, decent performance, USB-C port for charging and its long battery life. It makes a good all-purpose device if you find that your phone screen is too small for your liking when you want to do things like shop online, check email and even watch a video. It could also make a solid, full-color e-reader for those that read manga and graphic novels digitally. The biggest caveat, which applies to all Fire tablets, is that while they are Android based, they do not have native access to Google’s Play Store. That means you’re stuck using Amazon’s copycat apps for things like Gmail, Chrome and others.

The Fire HD 10 takes everything about the HD 8 up a notch. It has an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, a 5MP rear camera and a 10.1-inch 1080p display. It’ll be worth the upgrade if you want the best performance possible in a Fire tablet, or the HD 8’s smaller screen just isn’t big enough for you.

You could snag a standard Fire tablet for your kids to avoid giving them your most expensive slab to play with, but Amazon’s Fire Kids Pro tablets offer some added benefits. In addition to all of the features you’ll find on the regular slabs, the Kids Pro bundles come with a two-year warranty, a protective case, added parental controls and one year of Amazon Kids+. The latter is the company’s subscription service that gives your kids access to age-appropriate books, shows, movies and more. The service will renew at $3 per month after your free year though, so just keep that in mind as you approach the end date. Both the 7- and 8-inch Fire Kids Pro tablets are half off right now and the 10-inch model is 30 percent off and down to $140.

Buy Fire 7 Kids Pro at Amazon – $50

Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Pro at Amazon – $70

Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Pro at Amazon – $140

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.