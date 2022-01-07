Amazon’s Fallout TV series goes into production this year

Amazon’s TV series based on the Fallout video games is moving into production this year. Deadline and Variety report that Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) will be showrunners on the project; the official Fallout Twitter account retweeted Deadline’s story by way of confirmation.

The Prime Video show will be executive-produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, creators of Westworld. Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks’ James Altman are also on board as executive producers. Nolan will direct the first episode, according to Deadline and Variety.

The show was first announced in July. “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Joy and Nolan said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter back then. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

The Fallout video games are post-apocalyptic RPGs set in a alternate future inspired by ‘50s-era US post-war imagery. Bethesda acquired the rights to the series in 2004 and released Fallout 3 in 2008. The most recent mainline game, Fallout 4, came out in 2015, while multiplayer spinoff Fallout 76 was released in 2018. No upcoming Fallout titles have been announced, but future games in the series will likely be exclusive to Xbox and PC platforms due to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda.