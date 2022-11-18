Amazon’s Black Friday sale brings Kindle e-readers back to all-time lows

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals have started going live, and its Echo Show displays, Fire tablets and Fire TV devices are already being sold at a discount. Also on sale? Its Kindle e-readers, some of which are now listed for the lowest prices we’ve seen for them on the website. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, for instance, is currently priced at $130 or 32 percent off retail, which is an all-time low for what we once called “the best e-reader” in a review. It has a bigger and more responsive screen (6.8 inches) compared to the previous generation, similar to the base fifth-gen Paperwhite. But the Signature edition also comes with 32GB of storage instead of 8GB. That’s four times the space for your ebook collection.

Buy Kindle e-readers at Amazon – up to 34 percent off

The Signature edition has no ads and comes with a wireless charging capability on top of USB-C charging, as well. It can also automatically adjust the screen’s brightness and has warm lighting options to choose from. And now, it costs just as much as a regular-priced base Kindle Paperwhite. Meanwhile, the base Kindle Paperwhite model will set you back $95, which is also 32 percent less than retail and an all-time low for the device. If you don’t find wireless charging and auto-adjusting backlights important, don’t think you can use up 32GB of storage and don’t mind seeing ads on the lock screen, then this may be the better choice.

But if you’ve been waiting for a deal on Amazon’s most expensive e-reader, the Kindle Oasis, then this is a great time to get one. It’s also on sale for $255 — that’s $95 less than retail and is also an all-time low for the device. The 7-inch e-reader has 32GB of storage and adjustable warm light. Unlike any of the other models in the Kindle lineup, though, it has page turn buttons and free cellular connectivity, so you can download books even without WiFi. If you have a non-US shipping address, it’s also worth noting that the international, no-ads version of the Kindle e-readers are on sale, as well.

