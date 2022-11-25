Amazon’s Black Friday deals: Echo speakers, Apple iPads, and more

Black Friday is here and Amazon is has some excellent deals on a variety of tech devices. We’ve rounded up a collection of all the best discounts you can currently get on wireless headphones, 4K TVs, tablets, and more.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on Echo devices

Amazon’s fifth-gen Echo Dot with a built-in clock is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon, knocking $20 off the regular price of the clock model. Plus you can get two free Philips Hue smart bulbs with it, just make sure to select that option before adding to cart. You can also pick up the clock-free Echo Dot for just $24.99 (down from $49.99). The latest Echo Dot doesn’t look too different from older models, but under the hood, it features a new temperature sensor, better speakers, and an improved accelerometer that makes it more responsive to tap gestures. Read our review.

$ 40 The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.

The second-gen Echo Show 5 is normally $84.99 but is on sale for $34.99 right now at Amazon. The screen on the Show 5 is a bit small for streaming media, but it’s great for viewing your schedule, checking the weather forecast, or keeping you looped in on current events. These features, combined with the existing library of Alexa skills, make the Echo Show 5 a great addition to your nightstand. Read our review.

$ 35 Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.

If you’re searching for an Echo Show that’s better suited for streaming and video calls, the second-gen Echo Show 8 is currently available at Amazon for $69.99 instead of its usual $129.99. The Show 8 has a larger screen, a better camera, and better speakers than the aforementioned Echo Show 5, making it a better choice for the more open areas of your home. Read our review.

$ 70 The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

The third-gen Echo Show 10 is the best Echo Show for video calls thanks to its rotating screen, which ominously follows you as you speak. Normally $249.99, Amazon has discounted the Echo Show 10 to $169.99. The smart display features a large, 10.1-inch display and tracking features; it’s also the best-sounding Echo device we’ve used. Read our review.

$ 170 Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls.

Amazon Echo Show 15, the biggest Echo Show currently available, is normally $249.99 but is discounted to just $169.99 at Amazon. The smart display’s 15-inch screen is meant to be mounted on your wall and is big enough to display your calendar, the weather forecast, and other reminders all at once. While it provides a truly large screen, the Echo Show 15 also provides access to all the same Alexa functionality as Amazon’s smaller Echo devices.

$ 170 The Echo Show 15 is a large wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers.

No screen, no camera, no fuss. The third-gen Echo Dot offers the essential Alexa experience and is on sale at Amazon for just $14.99 (normally $39.99). It may not be as versatile as its screen-based siblings or newer Echo Dot models, but the 2018 smart speaker is still compatible with newer Alexa skills, despite being five years old. Read our review.

$ 15 This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 and 8 Plus tablets are currently discounted in both their ad-free and ad-supported formats. The ad-supported model of the HD 8 is on sale for $44.99 (normally $89.99), while the ad-free model is down to $59.99 (normally $104.99). The standard version of the Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch display with 1280 x 800 resolution, but its low-end processor and 2GB of RAM make it difficult to recommend for anything work-related.

The HD 8 Plus is largely identical to the standard HD 8 but has 3GB of RAM and also supports wireless charging. You can currently pick up the ad-supported model for $54.99 (normally $109.99) or the ad-free model for $69.99 (normally $124.99). Both models of the HD 8 are equipped with 32GB of storage, but the larger configurations are also discounted if you need more space. Read our review of the Fire HD 8 Plus.

$ 45 The Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s eight-inch Fire HD tablet. It offers 32GB or 64GB of storage, as well as access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

$ 55 Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.

If you’re shopping for a Fire tablet with a little more screen space, Amazon is also discounting the Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus. The standard HD 10 is usually available for $149.99 in its ad-supported configuration but is on sale for $74.99 right now. The ad-free model, meanwhile, is also on sale for $89.99 (normally $164.99). The Fire HD 10 has a 10-inch 1920 x 1080 display and 3GB of RAM, which is sufficient for streaming content or web browsing.

The HD 10 Plus includes these improvements as well but also features support for wireless charging, a soft-touch finish, and an additional gigabyte of RAM that allows for slightly better performance. Read our review.

$ 75 The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

$ 105 The Plus model of the 10-inch Kindle Fire tablet offers many of the same features as the standard model but is equipped with 4GB of RAM, making it slightly more capable than its less expensive counterpart.

If you’re in the market for a dedicated e-reader, Amazon has discounted the ad-free and ad-supported versions of its excellent Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis. The ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $94.99 (normally $139.99), while the ad-free model is available for $114.99 (normally $159.99). Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is a bit larger than prior models, has IPX8 waterproofing and USB-C charging, and can last for months on a single charge. Read our review.

If you prefer the Kindle Oasis and its physical page-turning buttons, you can currently find the 8GB, ad-supported model discounted to $164.99 at Amazon (normally $249.99). The ad-free model is also available for $184.99 (normally $269.99). The Oasis offers all the same features as the 2021 Paperwhite, including IPX8 waterproofing and Bluetooth connectivity, but lacks charging over USB-C. Read our review.

$ 95 Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$ 165 Amazon’s premium e-reader includes a warmer display, making it easier to read at night or in various lighting conditions. It’s also IPX8 waterproof, like the Kindle Paperwhite.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on tablets

You can get nearly every iPad available for a discounted price today, though the standout deals are found on the base 9th gen iPad for $270 (down from $329), the latest iPad mini for $399 (down from $499), and the 2022 iPad Air for $559 (down from $599).

$ 270 Apple’s entry-level iPad has an A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It also is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

$ 400 Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

Amazon has discounted the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus. The 256GB configuration of both tablets is currently on sale, lowering the price of the standard S8 to $579.99 (normally $699.99) and the S8 Plus to $749.99 (normally $979.99). The latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy tablets are slim and lightweight and offer excellent performance paired with an excellent 120Hz display. While the lack of a charger in the box is disappointing, both models come packaged with Samsung’s excellent S Pen stylus. Read our review.

$ 550 Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 features a revised unibody design with an 11-inch LED screen, an eight-core processor, four speakers, and fast-charging via USB-C.

$ 700 The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the new middle-size option in Samsung’s top tier of tablets. It has a 12.4-inch OLED screen and the option for 5G cellular connectivity.

If you’re searching for a budget-friendly Android tablet that exists outside of the Amazon ecosystem, you can currently pick up the 32GB configuration of Samsung’s Wi-Fi-equipped Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $99.99 at Amazon, which is $60 off the tablet’s usual price. The A7 Lite lacks the necessary hardware for more intensive applications but is perfectly suited for light gaming and media streaming. Read our review.

$ 100 The standard model of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a smaller, more affordable version of the Tab A7 that features an 8.7-inch display and 1340 x 800 resolution.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on Google devices

Although Google’s Pixel 7 lineup launched just over a month ago, you can currently get the 128GB configuration of the standard Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro for less than its typical retail price at Amazon. The vanilla Pixel 7 was initially available for $599 but is on sale in an unlocked configuration for $499, while the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro has dropped to around $734 (normally $899).

The standard Pixel 7 features an excellent camera array and vibrant display powered by Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU, making it an excellent value for Android users, even if the display is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate. The 7 Pro, on the other hand, uses the same chip as the standard model but includes a larger screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a more impressive camera array, and better battery life. Read our Pixel 7 review.

$ 499 The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.

$ 749 The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro offer an extensive list of features at an accessible price point. For a limited time, Amazon has discounted the noise-canceling earbuds to just $149.99, knocking $50 off their regular retail price. The Buds Pro feature solid noise cancellation, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and impressive battery life. While the audio fidelity isn’t quite in line with other top-tier earbuds, they still offer a good sound profile for the price. Read our review.

$ 150 Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

The best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

$ 194 The Eero 6 Plus is a dual-band, gigabit system that supports over 75 simultaneously connected devices. It starts at $139 for one router covering up to 1,500 square feet, $239 for two to manage 3,000 square feet, and $299 for three for 4,500 square feet.

If you’re tired of getting up to see who your dog is barking at, you might want to check out Amazon’s discounts on Blink Video Doorbell systems. Right now, you can buy the battery-powered Blink Video Doorbell for just $34.99 instead of its usual $49.99. The standalone unit can be powered by a pair of AA batteries and provides you with alerts to your phone or Echo devices. However, if you want to record footage to store locally, you’ll want to invest in the full system, which bundles the Sync Module 2 with a single doorbell for $54.98 (normally $84.98).

$ 35 Blink’s Video Doorbell is among our favorites if you’re looking for one that’s budget-friendly and offers motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life.

If you’re in the market for an inexpensive robovac, the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO is currently available on Amazon for $229.99, down from its usual price of $349.99. You can set the budget-friendly robot vacuum to clean specific rooms at set times or activate it using either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It can also clean for up to 75 minutes at a time and automatically returns to its docking station when it needs to top up.

$ 230 Like its pricier j7 counterpart, the more spartan iRobot Roomba i3 EVO uses two rubber brushes and a side brush to clean. It makes up for its leaner features with a lower price and excellent software updates that have added functionality.

On the other end of the robot vacuum spectrum, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is $1,059.99, a 24 percent discount from its usual $1,399.99 price. The S7 MaxV Ultra has all the bells and whistles — it’s got intelligent mapping, is both a vacuum and a mop, and can empty both its dust bin and dirty water automatically. Read our review.

$ 1060 The all-singing, all-dancing Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is seeing one of its first significant price drops. This is the S7 MaxV vacuum with a giant docking station that washes and dries its mop, refills the mopping reservoir, and empties its bin for a completely hands-free robot vacuuming experience. Read our review.

The best Amazon Black Friday streaming device deals

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $24.99 at Amazon, cutting its typical retail price of in half. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus playback and even has Alexa voice controls baked into the remote, allowing you to quickly search for content and control devices around your home without having to yell at the Echo Show in the kitchen. Read our review.

$ 25 Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is similar to the Fire Stick TV Stick 4K — with support for 4K HDR playback in addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — but includes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and more processing power. This not only provides fewer playback interruptions but also allows the Max to display Ring video doorbell notifications on your display. Right now, it’s on sale for $34.99 instead of $54.99. Read our review.

$ 35 Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.

Last year’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $24.99 at Amazon (normally $49.99). The standard Streaming Stick 4K shares many of the features that come with the 4K Plus, including access to most major streaming services, but only offers private listening through the Roku app, not the remote itself.

$ 25 The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

The Roku Streambar integrates all the functionality of a Roku streaming device and consolidates it within a 14-inch soundbar. It supports 4K HDR playback and can be easily paired with other wireless Roku speakers for surround sound (sold separately). Normally $129.99, Amazon and other retailers have discounted the Streambar to just $79.99.

$ 80 Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback.

The best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Amazon is currently discounting LG’s terrific C2 OLED in a number of size configurations. Currently, you can find the 55-inch model on sale for $1,296.99 (normally $1,799.99), the 65-inch model for $1,696.99 (normally $1,796.99), or the 77-inch model for $2,496.99 (normally $2,696.99). If you’re shopping for a smaller model, you can also find the 42-inch configuration of the C2 for $896.99 (normally $996.99) and the 48-inch model for $1,046.99 (normally $1,146.99). The C2 shares several features that made the last-gen C1 one of our favorite gaming OLED TVs. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, just like the older C1, but it offers faster performance, a brighter display, and weighs drastically less.

$ 1297 The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.

Samsung’s 2022 model of The Frame TV is all about aesthetics and turning a large and otherwise unsightly appliance in your home into a tasteful piece of decor. Usually $1,497.99, Amazon has discounted The Frame TV to just $998. The 2022 model of The Frame is just an inch thick, and its matte display helps to combat glare and provides a picture that rembles a framed canvas.

$ 998 The newest model of Samsung’s aesthetically pleasing TV retains the same vivid QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble actual canvas.

Amazon Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

Two solid Bluetooth speakers from JBL are currently discounted to their lowest price ever at Amazon. The pocket-sized JBL Go 3 is usually $49.99 but is on sale for $24.99, while the JBL Charge 5 is down to $119.99 (normally $179.99).

The JBL Go 3 is small enough to fit in your back pocket and even comes with a handy loop to attach it to the outside of a bag if you run out of space. The Go 3 can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge and gets topped off via USB-C.

If you need a Bluetooth speaker with a more robust sound, the JBL Charge 5 is an excellent option with great battery life to boot. The Charge 5 can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge and can even top off other devices using its integrated USB-A port. Also, just like several other JBL Bluetooth speakers, the Charge 5 has IP67 waterproofing.

$ 25 Perfect for the pool or beach, the JBL Go 3 may not be quite as powerful as larger models in the JBL lineup but remains an excellent choice for a Bluetooth speaker that can fit in your pocket.

$ 120 JBL’s Charge 5 is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a marathon battery life of up to 20 hours. It also lets you charge your phone through the built-in USB-A port.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

Our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, are currently on sale for $348 at Amazon instead of their usual $398. The XM5s aren’t a drastic departure from Sony’s older noise-canceling headphones but offer a slimmer design, better sound quality, and improved voice call quality. Read our review.

$ 346 With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 are currently on sale at Amazon for $178, which is about $100 off their regular price. The XM4s are our top pick for noise-canceling earbuds, offering excellent sound quality, great battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Read our review.

$ 178 Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.

Normally $199.99, the Beats Fit Pro are currently discounted to $179.99 at Amazon. The comfortable noise-canceling earbuds offer excellent battery life, and while their lack of wireless charging is a bummer, they remain a great choice for Apple users thanks to features like dynamic head tracking for spatial audio and their ability to automatically switch between Apple devices. Read our review.

$ 180 The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also find the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $149.99). They don’t support wireless charging or have the same Apple-centric features included with other Beats models, but they’re a comfy pair of earbuds that offer a surprisingly good audio profile at a more accessible price point. Read our review.

$ 100 The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you.

Both the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active earbuds are on sale at Amazon right now. Normally $199.99, the Elite 7 Pro is on sale for $119.99, while the fitness-forward Elite 7 Active are discounted to $99.99, down from their usual price of $179.99. They offer many of the same features, including active noise cancellation and excellent battery life, but the rubberized finish on the Elite 7 Active is better suited for keeping them seated in your ear. Read our review of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro.

$ 120 The highest-end version of Jabra’s new Elite series of earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro, build upon the 85t with a more compact fit while keeping many of the features that made their predecessor so good.

$ 100 Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds have a special outer coating that helps them remain in your ears even during vigorous exercise — without the help of wing tips or fins that some people find uncomfortable. They also support multipoint connectivity, so you can connect them to two devices at the same time.

The best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

The white and blue colorways of the Logitech G435 Lightspeed are available at Amazon for $29.99, the lowest price yet for what is normally a $79.99 gaming headset. The G435 Lightspeed is compatible with PCs, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, and can still be used with Xbox by using its 3.5mm audio jack.

$ 30 Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game.

Sony’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is discounted to around $69 in the black and white colorways at Amazon or roughly $30 off its typical retail price. The terrific gaming headset is only compatible with Sony consoles, however, and is meant to highlight the 3D audio provided by the PlayStation 5 Tempest sound engine.

$ 70 Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also work on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.

Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is discounted to $49 at Amazon (normally $69). The DualSense can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge and can be topped off using USB-C. Unfortunately, the DualSense controller is only compatible with the Playstation 5.

$ 49 The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

Various colorways of the Xbox Wireless Controller are currently on sale at Amazon. The price varies depending on which color you get, with the black or red colorways going for $39.99 (normally $59.99) and the blue camo colorway going for $44.99 (normally $64.99). The Xbox Wireless Controller runs on a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to 40 hours but can also be used with a wired USB-C connection. As you might expect, Xbox Wireless Controllers are compatible with Xbox consoles but can also be used with PCs and mobile devices thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity.