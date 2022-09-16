Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni series isn’t known for impressive picture quality — the black levels are so-so and the color accuracy isn’t great — but they do offer some nice perks, including an HDMI 2.1 eARC port. It also has built-in mics for hands-free Alexa voice commands even when the screen’s off. Unlike the smaller configurations, the 75-inch model also includes support for Dolby Vision HDR. That’s in addition to a low input lag, support for two-way video calling, and, of course, the ability to stream content from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and all the major streaming services. Read our review.

In terms of specs, the latest iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, boasts a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, and supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, which keeps you centered in the frame while you’re making video calls. Unlike the other iPad models, however, the Pro lineup also has additional features such as Face ID and the option for additional storage. Admittedly, the display isn’t as impressive as the Mini LED screen on its larger 12.9-inch sister, but it’s still good and, because it’s smaller, more portable. Plus, with iPadOS 16 likely about to be released soon, the iPad will soon offer other features, including the ability to connect it to an external monitor, real-time collaboration features in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, and more. Read our review.

You can use the Lenovo Flex 5 in laptop, tent, stand, or tablet modes. Image: Monica Chin / The The Hamden Journal

Prefer a Chromebook over a tablet? Lenovo’s Flex 5 is a Chromebook that looks and feels more premium than its price would suggest. For the price, it offers a good port selection with both a microSD reader and a USB-C port. It also features a sleek backlit keyboard we found both comfortable and impressive. Other niceties include a physical webcam shutter and front-facing speakers, though be aware that the audio quality isn’t particularly great. Neither, sadly, is battery life, which provided us with only five and a half hours. Nevertheless, it’s a good Chromebook that’s currently on sale. While the higher-specced model we tested and called our favorite Chromebook for midrange shoppers isn’t discounted, you can buy a slower, lower-specced version with an Intel Celeron N5205U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for $249.99 instead of $379.99 at Amazon, which is just $2 shy of its best price yet. Read our review.

A portable charger like Anker’s 621 comes in handy when you’re out or traveling and your phone is about to run out of battery. Anker’s 621 slim build means you can easily carry it around in your purse or pocket, too. Most importantly, it’s compatible with Apple’s MagSafe technology, which means it can attach to the back of newer smartphone models thanks to built-in internal magnets. That means you can wirelessly charge your phone while making calls or taking photos. You don’t need to worry about other magnets interfering, either, as MagSafe only attaches to compatible accessories. Note, though, that the charger is only compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 models, and that you’ll need a compatible magnetic iPhone case to use it.

A few more deals before we wrap up the week…