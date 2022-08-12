Amazon’s 2nd-gen Echo Show 8 is 35 percent off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re in the market for an Echo Show 8 but missed Amazon’s Prime Day sales, don’t despair. Right now, you can grab the latest second-generation model for $85, a substantial 35 percent discount ($45 off) and just $10 than the record low price. At the same time, the Echo Show 5 is still on sale for $40, for a savings of 53 percent

But Echo Show 8 at Amazon – $85

The second-generation Show 8 earned an The Hamden Journal score of 87, thanks to its 8-inch 1,280 x 800 touchscreen, minimalist design and stellar sound quality. It differs from the first-generation device in several ways, particularly with the updated 13-megapixel camera that digitally pans and zooms to keep you in frame when you’re doing video chats on apps like Zoom. It’s a particularly nice feature if you frequently use your smart display as a stationary video-chatting device. It also works great as a photo frame, and Amazon’s updated home screen lets you see multiple items at once like the weather and sports.

If you need something smaller to put on a bedside table, for instance, the Show 5 might be a better option. It includes a sunrise alarm feature, allowing the display to slowly brighten as a way to wake you gently during dark winter mornings. It also comes with all the usual features found on Amazon Echo devices, including Alexa voice control and Ring integration. Best off, it’s available for just $40, a substantial $45 off the usual $85 price.

