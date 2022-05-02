Amazon workers at second Staten Island warehouse vote against unionization

Amazon won’t have to contend with two unionized warehouses in the US, at least for the time being. Workers at the company’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island have voted against unionization. Of the 1,633 employees who were eligible to cast a ballot in the election, 618 said no to unionization. Only 380 workers voted in favor of the bid. The failed vote comes after the Amazon Labor Union, led by former employee Christian Smalls, won a historic victory at the start of the month at JFK8, a facility just across the street from LDJ5. Developing…

