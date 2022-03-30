Amazon will restock the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at 11AM ET today

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We may be nearly two years out from the launch of the PlayStation 5, but it’s still pretty difficult to get your hands on one. If you’ve been eyeing the Digital Edition, you have another chance to grab one today. Amazon will have more PS5 Digital Editions for purchase starting at 8am PT/11am ET today, while supplies last.

Buy PS5 Digital Edition at Amazon – $399

As the name suggests, the Digital Edition differs from the standard PlayStation 5 in that it doesn’t have a disc drive. But if you already get and store all of your games in the cloud, this shouldn’t be a big deal. Also, now that you’re able to expand the PS5’s storage with a compatible SSD, you may want to save the extra $100 you’d spend on the standard console and put that towards a high-capacity drive for your Digital Edition.

It’s unclear at this point if Amazon will also restock the regular PlayStation 5 along with the Digital Edition. We don’t expect Amazon’s stock to last long, so if you’ve been trying to get your hands on one of these consoles since they debuted, today’s drop is your next best bet.