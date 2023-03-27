Amazon will give you a $50 gift card when you buy a year of Microsoft 365 Family

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’ve been waiting to purchase Microsoft 365 Family, now might be the right time. Amazon is offering a 12-month subscription for $100, down from $150 — plus a $50 Amazon gift card. Basically, you save $50 and get another $50 in spending money, not so bad.

Your purchase includes all the usual Microsoft programs — Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook etc. — and 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for easy sharing of photos and files across your devices.

Microsoft 365 is available to download immediately for up to six family members on PCs or Macs. The Amazon gift card, on the other hand, will arrive in the mail. It has no expiration date so as long as you don’t lose the little card somewhere, you can hold onto it for a while (or spend it right away, no judgement here).

If you choose to buy the family package, do yourself a favor and set a calendar reminder for just under a year from now. The subscription will auto-renew annually and there’s nothing worse than finding out through a credit card statement. If you love it, great. If not, you’ll have the option to cancel.

This deal isn’t completely new as Amazon offered the same one-day discount at the end of January. If you regretted skipping it then, here’s your chance. But, you have to think fast, this deal is literally here today, gone tomorrow.