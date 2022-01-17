Amazon UK won’t ban Visa credit cards on January 19th after all

Last November, Amazon notified customers that it would stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK as of January 19th, 2022, blaming the high fees Visa charges for credit card transactions. Now, the company has backtracked on that, telling customers via email that it will continue accepting Visa cards, at least for the time being.

“The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Hamden Journal. ” We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”

The dispute has been simmering for a while, with Amazon previously accusing Visa of charging high credit card transaction fees, and Visa saying that Amazon was “threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.” Both companies, global leaders of their respective industries, previously said that they were attempting to work towards a solution.

Amazon didn’t elaborate further on its statement but also didn’t set another deadline — so presumably UK buyers will be able to use their Visa cards for the foreseeable future.