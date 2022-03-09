Amazon suspends shipments and Prime Video access in Russia

Amazon is taking an even stronger stance against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The company announced today that it will suspend shipments of products in Russia and Belarus, as well as halt access to Prime Video in Russia. Additionally (though perhaps less impactful), Amazon also won’t be taking more orders for its MMO New World in Russia.

“Unlike some other U.S. technology providers, Amazon and AWS have no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government,” the company said in a blog post.

Yesterday, Amazon also said that it won’t be accepting new AWS subscribers in Russia and Belarus. The company’s stronger stance isn’t too surprising, as many other tech companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft have also taken actions against Russia. While Russia’s ecommerce industry has seen explosive growth over recent years, it’s mostly dominated by local retailers like Wildberries.ru and Ozon.ru, whereas Amazon is still struggling to compete.