Amazon series starring actors on the autism spectrum debuts this week

A show that stars three actors who all identify as being on the autism spectrum will debut on Amazon Prime Video this week. Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien play three 20-something roommates who are also on the spectrum in As We See It.

Creator Jason Katims is best known for his work on Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, which featured a character with Asperger’s syndrome. He said all of As We See It‘s “neurodiverse roles were cast with neurodiverse actors” and “two neurotypical roles were cast with neurodiverse actors,” according to . Some writers, editors and other crew members are neurodiverse too.

Katims said his son has autism, and their experience inspired As We See It. “I think the show affords us a window into the hearts and souls of three-dimensional, loving, beautiful, complicated human beings who happen to be on the autistic spectrum, played by actors who identify as being autistic,” Katims said. “It shouldn’t be revolutionary. But it sort of is.”

Several other shows from recent years have featured characters with autism, including Netflix’s Atypical, The Good Doctor, Prime Video series The A Word and even Sesame Street. However, it’s rarer for a series to feature characters with autism played by performers who themselves are on the spectrum. As such, As We See It could bolster authentic on-screen representations of autism.

All eight episodes of As We See It‘s first season will hit Prime Video on Friday.