Amazon sale takes up to 53 percent off Echo Show smart displays

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

This is your chance to grab one (or some) of Amazon’s Echo Show displays at a discount if you’ve been planning to buy any of them. Several models of the smart display are currently on sale, and Amazon is even offering most of them for almost half their original price. You can get the second-generation Echo Show 5 released in 2021 for $45 or 47 percent less than its retail price of $85. And, yes, all its available colors — Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White — are being sold at that price. Even the version for kids, which comes with parental controls, one-year free access to Amazon’s Kids+ service, and a two-year worry-free guarantee, is available for $45 right now. The Echo Show 5 for kids will typically set you back $95.

Buy Amazon Echo Show displays at Amazon – up to 53 percent off

We gave the Echo Show 5 a score of 85 in our review and recommended it for those who want an alarm clock for their nightstand. It also has great sound quality for its size, and it lets you snooze your alarm by tapping the top part of the device.

If you’re looking for a smart display for your living room or kitchen, however, the Echo Show 8 may be a better fit. It’s currently on sale for $75, which is 42 percent less than its retail price of $130. The device, available in Charcoal and Glacier White, has an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13-megapixel camera, making it a better option for video calls. In comparison, the Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch screen and a 2-megapixel camera. We found Echo Show 8’s audio to be superior to its smaller sibling’s, as well.

Finally, in case you’d rather have a wall-mountable smart display, the Echo Show 15 is also on sale for $225, or $55 less than retail. It has a 15.6-inch full HD screen surrounded by a white bezel. Since the whole device is housed in a black metal frame, it could look like a painting or a large picture frame if you use it to display artwork or photos. The device’s large screen real estate also means you can display widgets and see various information at a glance.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.