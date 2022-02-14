Amazon sale offers up to 40 percent off Anker chargers and accessories

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been looking for wireless chargers, cables or high-speed chargers with surge protection, now is a good time to stock up. You can pick up various Anker products at Amazon with discounts up to 39 percent, including its magnetic 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station bundle, USB-C to Lightning cables and a USB-C surge protector strip with three 30-watt USB ports.

Buy Anker charging products at Amazon

Anker’s 632 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station delivers 20 watts of charging power for iPhone 13/13 Pro and iPhone 12/12 Pro models, while also letting you charge up your AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. Your phone attaches to the charging base magnetically, and it can even flip up 60 degrees so you can easily see the screen. Included is a 20-watt USB-C charger and USB-C to USB-C charging cable, all for $56 or 30 percent off, in powder blue only.

If you’re tired of losing iPhone charging cables and just want to get a bunch of them, Anker’s USB-C to Lightning cable is available in a five-pack for $40, or 39 percent off the regular $66 price. For that, you get three 3-foot cables and two 6-footers, each compatible with USB-C chargers up to 87 watts. They also allow you to connect your iPhone to a Mac for seamless sync and charging.

Finally, take a look at Anker’s USB-C surge protector power strip on sale for $30, or 36 percent off. It comes with six AC outlets and three USB charging ports, including a dedicated USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port with up to 30 watts of power. It offers 1,280 joules of overload protection, ensuring that random power surges won’t bork your gear. You’ll also find other Anker deals here for PD and wireless chargers, battery banks and more, while the sale lasts.