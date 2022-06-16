Amazon Prime Day will have more than 30 free games, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Amazon is planning to offer more than 30 free games to Amazon Prime subscribers as part of its Prime Day festivities.

Beginning June 21st, ahead of Prime Day, Amazon will make more than 25 games available to claim for free, including Metal Slug 2 and two King of Fighters titles. During the actual Prime Day event, which takes place July 12th and 13th, Amazon will offer some bigger titles.

Perhaps the most notable is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a remastered version of BioWare’s acclaimed sci-fi RPG trilogy. But Amazon Prime subscribers will also be able to claim two racing games, Grid Legends and Need for Speed Heat, as well as three Star Wars games: Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando.

In addition to free games, Amazon will also be offering the Luna Controller for its Luna cloud gaming service for $39.99, a $30 discount off the controller’s usual $69.99 price. That promotion will be available from June 21st at 1AM ET until July 13th.

