Amazon Prime Day deals knock Eero 6 WiFi systems down to record-low prices

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your home’s WiFi, Amazon’s Eero 6 routers are a good option. Not only are there are a number of WiFi 6 options to choose from, but all of them have been discounted for Prime Day. The Eero 6 is on sale starting at $71, while the Eero Pro 6 starts at $148 for the two-day shopping event. The company’s newest editions, the Eero Pro 6E and the Eero 6+, are available for $194 and $90, respectively.

Most people will be best served by either the Eero 6 or Pro 6 systems. The former can cover up to 1,500 square feet with just one node, and you can add additional routers into the mix to expand coverage for larger homes. It’s a dual-band system that can reach speeds up to 900Mbps, and each router has two Ethernet ports built in. For Gigabit internet, the tri-band Eero Pro 6 is your best bet as it supports that level of speed, plus one router can cover up to 2,000 square feet.

Amazon came out with both the Eero Pro 6E and the 6+ earlier this year, but they’re very different systems. The Pro 6E is the best WiFi 6 system you can get from Amazon right now, and it gives you access to the 6GHz band to reach speeds up to 1.3Gbps. Each node covers up to 2,000 square feet, and you’ll be able to connect up to 100 devices at once. The Eero 6+ sits in the middle of the standard Eero 6 and the Pro 6 systems. The dual-band router will give you speeds up to 1Gbps, coverage for up to 1,500 square feet and a device cap of 75. Plus, it has access to a 160MHz radio channel, which should provide faster wireless speeds.

