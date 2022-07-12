Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best headphone and earbud deals

Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to save big on those new headphones or earbuds you’ve been eyeing. Amazon is offering substantial savings and discounts on many well-reviewed sets from brands including Sony, Bose, Samsung, Beats, and more. Many of our favorite recommendations are on sale.
You can take advantage of these Prime Day deals between July 12th and 13th. Whether you’re looking for over-ear noise-canceling headphones or a pair of earbuds for the gym, there’s something for pretty much everyone on this list.
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON EARBUDS AND HEADPHONES
- Sony’s fantastic WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds — still our top pick in the category — are on sale for $198, way down from their usual $279.99. The 1000XM4s offer superb noise cancellation and sound quality in a comfortable set of earbuds and also include many extra software features. Read our review.
- Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds have dropped to just $179.99, a $100 discount from what you’d normally pay. Their active noise cancellation is right up there with Sony’s, and some people prefer Bose’s sound signature. Read our review.
THE BEST PRIME DAY HEADPHONE DEALS FOR UNDER $100
- It wouldn’t be Prime Day without a discount on Amazon’s own gadgets. The second-gen Echo Buds are $69.99 (originally $119.99). They’re getting a little old at this point, but still offer a good combination of sound quality and noise cancellation. Read our review.
- Need some noise-canceling headphones on a budget? Sony’s WH-CH710N headphones are only $68. They don’t quite match up with the flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, but they’re decent performers at a fraction of the price.
