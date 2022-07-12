Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best headphone and earbud deals

Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to save big on those new headphones or earbuds you’ve been eyeing. Amazon is offering substantial savings and discounts on many well-reviewed sets from brands including Sony, Bose, Samsung, Beats, and more. Many of our favorite recommendations are on sale.

You can take advantage of these Prime Day deals between July 12th and 13th. Whether you’re looking for over-ear noise-canceling headphones or a pair of earbuds for the gym, there’s something for pretty much everyone on this list.

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON EARBUDS AND HEADPHONES

Beats Fit Pro Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run. For Prime Day, Amazon is shaving $40 off the price. Read our review.

Sony’s fantastic WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds — still our top pick in the category — are on sale for $198, way down from their usual $279.99. The 1000XM4s offer superb noise cancellation and sound quality in a comfortable set of earbuds and also include many extra software features. Read our review .

. Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds have dropped to just $179.99, a $100 discount from what you’d normally pay. Their active noise cancellation is right up there with Sony’s, and some people prefer Bose’s sound signature. Read our review.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. And the Prime Day 2022 deal knocks $100 off their price. Read our review.

THE BEST PRIME DAY HEADPHONE DEALS FOR UNDER $100

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 fall to under $100 for Prime Day 2022. That’s a fantastic deal on the company’s entry-level buds, which have a compact, sleek design and good sound quality.

Sony WF-C500 Sony’s entry-level earbuds, the WF-C500, offer reliable performance and a wonderfully comfortable fit. And for Prime Day 2022, you can get them for under $60. That’s a steal. Read our review.

It wouldn’t be Prime Day without a discount on Amazon’s own gadgets. The second-gen Echo Buds are $69.99 (originally $119.99). They’re getting a little old at this point, but still offer a good combination of sound quality and noise cancellation. Read our review.

Need some noise-canceling headphones on a budget? Sony’s WH-CH710N headphones are only $68. They don’t quite match up with the flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, but they’re decent performers at a fraction of the price.

