Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best deals still available on TVs, headphones, laptops, and more

Prime Day may be done and dusted, but there are still plenty of awesome deals to be found at Amazon and other retailers.

There are still plenty of discounts to be found on wireless earbuds, laptops, TVs, games, and more. A few of the highlights still available include the Beats Fit Pro, currently still discounted to $159.95 (normally $200). You can also find the 40mm Apple Watch SE discounted to $219 — $60 off the regular retail price.

We’ll continue to update this page by adding any products that we might have missed and removing anything that’s no longer available, so make sure to check back regularly.

Some of the best Prime Day deals still standing

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth, but at this price, it’s an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The Envy x360 is a compelling utilization of AMD hardware in HP’s compact and sturdy 2-in-1 form factor. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.

Beats Fit Pro Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run. For Prime Day, Amazon is shaving $40 off the price. Read our review.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to more recent flagships.

Roku’s Streambar, which serves as both a soundbar and a 4K HDR streaming device, is on sale for $89 at Amazon. It was originally priced at $129.99, though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount.

TP-Link’s RE315 Wi-Fi extender is on sale for just $29.99 with a coupon ($25 off), its best price to date. It’s a good option if you’re looking to extend network coverage in your home or add ethernet connectivity to another room.

JBL’s Clip 4 is currently matching its best price to date on Amazon, where you can pick up the Bluetooth speaker — which features good sound and a handy clip — for $49.95 ($30 off).

Tomtoc’s basic hardshell case for the Nintendo Switch is discounted to as low as $19.99, which is one of the better prices we’ve seen on this particular case.

Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

The more affordable Beats Studio Buds are $99.95, which is $50 off the normal price. This is a repeat deal, but they haven’t been this low since early May.

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

HP Envy x360 (AMD) The AMD variant of the HP Envy x360 is very similar to the one stocking an Intel processor. It sports a 2-in-1 design that lets its display rotate 360 degrees to use in tablet mode if you want.

Acer’s Aspire 5 with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is $549.99 at Amazon (normally $649). This model features AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700U, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and has Windows 11 installed by default. Read our review of a similar model.

Acer Aspire 5 The Acer Aspire 5 is a big-screen budget laptop. This configuration includes an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth but, at this price, it's an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 7 5625U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 HP’s Envy x360 is a gorgeous laptop with solid performance and battery life. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 5625U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.

A few extra laptop deals

Best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) Apple’s latest entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.

Apple’s 11-inch, M1-equipped iPad Pro from last year with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is on sale today for $699 ($100 off), its best price yet on Amazon. The M1-powered iPad is fast and boasts features like Face ID unlocking and a 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review .

. For a cheaper iPad alternative, the latest 10.2-inch iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi-only is selling for $299 instead of $329. It doesn’t come with the M1, but the A13 Bionic processor is still fast, and the iPad also boasts a 12MP wide-angle camera with Center Stage.

If you don’t mind — or actually prefer — a smaller display, the LTE-equipped 2021 sixth-gen iPad Mini with 64GB of storage is $599 instead of $649. The iPad Mini offers support for USB-C and options for 5G, features its predecessor lacked. Read our review.

Best Amazon Prime Day MacBook and Mac Mini deals

Other Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

You can buy Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for $119 (normally $129). That’s the best price we’ve seen on the charger, which you can use to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 models and newer, the Apple Watch, and AirPods models with wireless charging.

Best Amazon Prime Day home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

Roku Streambar Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It also doubles as a Roku streamer, running the company’s popular software and supporting 4K HDR video playback.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB, unlocked) The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the larger sibling of the newest Pixel duo, with a 6.7-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, and a third camera featuring a 4x telephoto lens and 48 megapixels of resolution.

Microsoft Surface Duo (128GB, unlocked) Microsoft’s first Android phone was its ambitious foldable Surface Duo. It features two OLED displays, and its high-end design fits in with the greater Surface family of products.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger The MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger stand from Belkin supports full 15W charging on MagSafe-compatible iPhones. The bottom charging pad can be used for wirelessly charging compatible AirPods or other Qi-enabled phones.

Razer Wolverine V2 wired Xbox and PC controller If you crave clicky, responsive buttons, customizable macro keys, and adjustable triggers, check out Razer’s Wolverine V2. It’s a comfortable alternative to using Microsoft’s default wireless controller.

Turtle Beach Recon Controller Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller is a USB-C wired gamepad that offers a great deal of audio tweaking for wired headsets. Its Superhuman Hearing mode draws out footsteps and gunfire in the mix, and the two rear buttons help make it great for FPS games.

Best Amazon Prime Day PC component and accessory deals

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Logitech’s wireless gaming mouse with RGB lighting, a 25,600 DPI Hero sensor, and 11 customizable buttons.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, GPS) The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs the newest version of Wear OS and includes health features like EKG, built-in GPS, and body composition measurements.