Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best deals if you work at home

Working from home is just how things are done now for many people, whether you’re a full-time remote employee for the long haul or you have a hybrid role. It’s important to have a comfortable space to get your stuff done easily and efficiently, and with Amazon Prime Day ongoing right now, there are some great chances to save you some coin on the tech and tools you’ll use to make your moolah.

It’s not just webcams and monitors you may want to consider — though those can be important. There are some ongoing deals for laptops, headphones, and even smart home tech that can make your work life at home a little easier. Here are some highlights of the best Prime Day tech deals for working from home going on at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and elsewhere.

Deals on laptops, Chromebooks, and accessories

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020) The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip and in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 HP’s Envy x360 is a gorgeous laptop with solid performance and battery life. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 5625U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.

HP Envy x360 (AMD) The AMD variant of the HP Envy x360 is very similar to the one stocking an Intel processor. It sports a 2-in-1 design that lets its display rotate 360 degrees to use in tablet mode if you want.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 (4GB/64GB) The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 comes with a lovely 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen and long battery life but lacks biometric authentication.

Satechi Type-C Pro Hub Adapter This USB-C hub attaches conveniently to the side of any MacBook Air or MacBook Pro made after 2016. In addition to providing power, the adapter had a pair of USB-A ports, an HDMI output, a MicroSD card slot, and an ethernet jack.

Deals on webcams

A decent webcam is essential for any work-from-home office. Currently, you can grab the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar at Amazon for $175.99 instead of its usual price of $219.99. This webcam includes four noise-canceling mics in addition to dedicated speakers. Its most obvious inclusion, however, is the dimmable white light that also serves as a cover for the 2K lens when not in use.

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar The AnkerWorkB600 Video Bar is equipped with a dimmable white light, noise-canceling mics, and a 2K recording resolution.

Razer Kiyo Pro The Kiyo Pro is a lens-shaped webcam that supports up to 1080p resolution capture at 60 frames per second. It features an ultrawide 103-degree field of view, though it can be adjusted down to 80 degrees. The Kiyo Pro has a built-in mic.

Deals across your whole workspace

Samsung M8 smart monitor Samsung’s latest smart monitor, the 32-inch 4K M8, has some pretty cool tricks. It can stream TV and movie streaming apps, run Microsoft Office apps, and more. It comes with an attachable webcam, letting you conduct Google Duo video calls, too.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Logitech’s wireless gaming mouse with RGB lighting, a 25,600 DPI Hero sensor, and 11 customizable buttons.

Logitech MX Mechanical The MX Mechanical is a full-size, low-profile mechanical keyboard from Logitech and is available with clicky, tactile, or linear switches.

You can also save on any accessories you bundle with your order, including monitor arms, cable management solutions, or even a bottle opener for under your desk — how sick is that?

Fully Jarvis Laminate Standing Desk The most budget-friendly option from Fully uses a laminated fiber particleboard for its topper. The desk is one inch thick and is covered by the same five-year warranty that Fully uses for all its desktop surfaces.

Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station Anker’s orb-shaped charging station is compatible with any Magsafe compatible Apple device and is equipped with a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports and three additional AC outlets.

The Razer Iskur X gaming chair normally goes for $399.99 but is discounted to $194.74 at Amazon and $204.99 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date for the Iskur X and is worth looking into for anyone who is in the market for a budget-friendly gaming chair.

Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair The Iskur X is the budget-friendly version of the Iskur line. It’s made from the same materials as the premium models and features the same dimensions, but it ditches the headrest and lumbar support to hit its lower price point.

The Ember Mug 2 is a clever little device that’s capable of keeping your beverage at an ideal temperature. Normally the 14-ounce version of the Ember Mug would cost $149.99, but it’s currently on sale at Best Buy for $119.99.

Ember Mug 2 (14 ounces, blue) The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot for up to 80 minutes while on battery or all day when sitting on its plug-in coaster. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Deals on smart home tech to upgrade your abode

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.