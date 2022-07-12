Amazon Prime Day 2022: best TV deals on Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio

If you’re a savvy tech shopper, you can set your watch to the annual cadence of TV deals. There are the big ones, like Black Friday and the Super Bowl, and then smatterings around and in-between with Memorial Day, Labor Day, and some others. Amazon Prime Day has become another notable TV shopping holiday, with its somewhat-annual cadence and occasional date changes starting back in 2015. With Prime Day 2022 kicking off, it’s another great chance to get a new 4K TV or upgrade your existing one for something better, faster, and maybe even bigger.

Among all the Prime Day deals coverage we’re covering here at The The Hamden Journal (smart home tech, earbuds, phones, laptops, and much more), this is one of the biggest. There are TVs with OLED and Mini LED panels that offer excellent color quality, as well as options with HDMI 2.1 and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) that are great for gaming. Below, we’ve rounded up the best TV deals you can take advantage of this Prime Day.

LG TV deals

The LG C1 OLED, one of our go-to choice for gaming TVs, is on sale in various sizes from multiple retailers. The 48-inch C1 is discounted at Target to $799.99 instead of $1,299.99, while the 65-inch model is also on sale at Best Buy for $1,699.99 instead of $1,899.99. In addition to a 120Hz refresh rate, the C1 supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

LG C1 OLED (65-inch) LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor.

The LG UP7070 is discounted from $829.99 to $649.99 at Best Buy, one of the best prices we’ve seen for this 4K LED TV. It may not tick all the boxes when it comes to voice assistants and extra features, but it does include AirPlay 2 support for Apple users.

Sony TV deals

Sony’s Bravia A9S OLED is down to $799.99 ($500 off) at Best Buy. This OLED supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Dolby Vision. It also rounds out its smart functionality with support for both Google Assitant and Amazon Alexa. It’s an excellent value for a smaller OLED for a smaller space — or a massive gaming monitor, if you’re so inclined.

Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED This Sony OLED offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a number of other fidelity-enhancing features like the HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The A9S series also has baked-in support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung TV deals

2022 Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch) The newest model of Samsung’s aesthetically pleasing TV retains the same vivid QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble actual canvas.

The last-gen Frame TV has fallen to $979.99 ($418 off) in the 55-inch configuration, which is around the lowest it’s ever been. It may be the outgoing model with a display that requires you to be warier of glare, but it’s still a fine TV with a slick look.

Vizio TV deals

Vizio M7-Series QLED TV (70-inch, M70Q7-J03) Vizio’s newest M7-Series Quantum TV sports a 60Hz panel, along with native FreeSync support, a variable refresh rate (VRR), and a built-in Chromecast for accessing all of your favorite apps.

TCL TV deals

The 65-inch version of TCL’s excellent 6-Series, which features Mini LED technology and runs Roku’s TV platform, is down to a new low of $699.99 at Amazon. We may not like this model as much as the refreshed one that runs Google TV, but the price of this particular model is even better than it was during Black Friday / Cyber Monday.

TCL 6-Series R635 (65-inch) The R635 is part of TCL’s 6-Series line, which features 4K HDR, Mini LED backlighting, and four HDMI ports. Unlike the more recent model, the R635 runs on Roku’s TV platform and lacks some of the more recent upgrades, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Normally $399.99, TCL’s 43-inch 4-Series TV is on sale at Best Buy for $249.99. While its refresh rate is restricted to 60Hz, the 4-Series manages to provide a surprising amount of features for a relatively low price.

| Image: TCL TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD TV A 60Hz TV from TCL’s Class 4-Series that includes HDR, a built-in Roku TV interface, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Fire TV deals

Amazon Omni Fire TV (65-inch) Amazon’s Omni Fire 4K TV features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.

More TV and soundbar deals

The 50-inch, HDR-ready Hisense 50U6HF QLED was released in May and it’s currently available on Amazon for just $339.99 for Prime members. That’s $190 off the regular price of the Fire TV-equipped set and is a new low — even besting its earlier Prime Day sale.

Toshiba‘s 43-inch C350, another modest TV that runs Amazon’s Fire TV smart interface, is on sale for Prime subscribers for $229.99 ($100 off) through Prime Day. It’s a basic TV, but it supports both 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR.

Roku’s Streambar Pro, which combines a sound bar and a 4K streaming device, is back down to its lowest price of $149 ($30 off). It’s a nice, tidy option if you desire a single device that offers improved sound over your TV speakers without the need for a separate streamer.