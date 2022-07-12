Amazon Prime Day 2022: best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

It’s Amazon Prime Day 2022 — which means it’s a good time to find a discount on a smartwatch or fitness tracker to help your health goals — especially if you’re hunting for a full-featured wearable that’s usually out of your price range. You can also take a look at our buying guides for Apple Watches, Fitbits, and fitness trackers for some inspiration.

Here are the best Prime Day deals for smartwatches and fitness trackers. Keep in mind that you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to get access. And once you’re done sussing out which wearable to buy, you can always head back to our best Prime Day deals guide to see if anything else catches your fancy.

The best Apple Watch Prime Day deals

Let’s face it. If you’re on iOS, the Apple Watch is the best all-around smartwatch out there. On Prime Day, many different colors and sizes of the Series 7 are around $50 off, all with sport bands.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deals

For Android users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is your best bet at the moment. That’s because it’s got Wear OS 3, which is a hybrid platform between Samsung’s Tizen OS and Google’s Wear OS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm, GPS The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs the newest version of Wear OS and includes health features like EKG, built-in GPS, and body composition measurements.

The best smartwatch and fitness tracker Prime Day deals

It’s not all Samsung and Apple. Here are some alternatives in case neither of those floats your boat.

The budget-friendly Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is an affordable $67.99 ($32 off). It has GPS, Alexa, 14 days of battery life, and tracks SpO2.

Amazfit is also selling the Bip S Pro for $49.99 in pink. You get an amazing 40 days of battery life, an always-on display, and built-in GPS.

If you just want a dirt-cheap fitness band, the Amazfit Band 5 is $10 off at $29.99. It comes with Alexa, 15-day battery life, blood oxygen tracking, sleep and stress tracking, and is safe for swimming.

The Withings Sleep is a great sleep tracker for people who hate wearing watches to bed. It’s 30 percent off for $69.30.

Garmin Forerunner 945 This high-end rugged outdoors smartwatch is a good option for triathletes with music storage, built-in GPS, two-week battery life, contactless payments, safety features, and full-color maps.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is down to $199.99 (from $349.99). It’s a rugged sports watch that features solar charging, built-in GPS, and dozens of in-depth sports metrics.

The last-gen Garmin Forerunner 945 is 42 percent off at $349.99. This is still a good outdoors watch for triathletes, with two weeks of battery, built-in GPS, NFC payments, and in-depth health and fitness metrics.

The 42mm Fossil Gen 6 in purple is $198 (from $299). While newer Wear OS watches are on the horizon, this one is eligible for an upgrade to Wear OS 3. It’s got Alexa, blood oxygen monitoring, GPS, and contactless payments.

There’s also the 44mm Fossil Gen 6 for $198 (from $319). It’s also available in stainless steel with a leather strap for the same price (from $299).

The Michael Kors Gen 6 is 37 percent off at $269. It’s got the same features as the Fossil Gen 6 (because it’s made by Fossil, too) but has a more luxe vibe with a two-tone stainless steel link band.

Meanwhile, the Skagen Gen 6 is down to $196 (from $295). Again, this is another smartwatch under the Fossil umbrella but with a more Danish minimalist style.