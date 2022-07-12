Amazon Prime Day 2022: best smart home deals on Echo speakers, Ring doorbells, Roborock vacuums, Eero Wifi, and more

Amazon Prime Day is the second-best time of year to bag some smart home gadgets at excellent prices. While Black Friday and its various offshoots traditionally have deeper discounts and wider product options, Prime Day feels strategically situated on the calendar as an ideal buying season for those invested in the smart home. This is particularly true if you are looking for some bargains on Amazon Alexa devices or compatible gadgets.

This year, there are some good deals to be found for Prime members this July 12th and 13th on everything from smart thermostats and smart locks to security cameras and smart lighting. Plus, it’s a great time to stock up on a couple more Echo speakers if there’s a room in your house that still doesn’t have one.

Here are my picks for the best deals on smart home tech for Amazon’s 2022 Prime Day.

The best mesh Wi-Fi router deals

If you have a smart home, good Wi-Fi is essential, and a mesh router is often the best solution to any connectivity woes your gadgets are having.

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

If you don’t need that much speed (or don’t have any devices that can take advantage of the 6GHz band), you can save $105 on the equally capable Eero 6 Plus dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, which can handle speeds of up to a gigabit and is selling at $194 for a three-pack (regularly $299).

Surprisingly, the Google Nest Wifi mesh system is also seeing a Prime Day discount; you can pick up a two-pack of the routers for $141.55, a savings of 53 percent. Amazon is one of the only places you’ll find a two-pack of just the routers, which, unlike the “points” in the Google Nest Wifi system, don’t double as Google Assistant-powered smart speakers. The dual-band Wi-Fi 5 routers are the more capable devices in the system, however, featuring two ethernet ports and Thread radios. You can string two or three of these together to extend Wi-Fi all across your home. Read our review of the Google Nest Wifi.

The best smart speaker deals

As it’s an Amazon sale, you’ll find a lot of deals on Amazon Echo devices. For a full list, check out our roundup of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices, but if you’re looking for a new smart speaker and / or display, my recommendation is to pick up a fourth-gen Echo smart speaker or Echo Show 8 smart display.

The Echo Show 8 (second gen) is the best Alexa smart display and is on sale for $74.99 ($55 off), a new record low. It’s small enough to fit on a counter or mantle but large enough to be useful — you can comfortably watch a YouTube video or view your security camera through it. It’s also got decent speakers, and its 13-megapixel camera makes for a good video calling device. Read our review .

. The fourth-gen Echo is my favorite Amazon smart speaker since it also doubles as a smart home hub and will be a Matter controller and Thread border router when the new smart home standard arrives later this year. Now $59.99, you’re saving $40 on the impressive speaker, which offers excellent sound and an attractive spherical design. Read our review .

. The innovative wall-mountable Echo Show 15 is currently getting a $70 price cut, bringing it down to $179.99 — a decent price for this multitasking digital bulletin board that doubles as a small TV, with support for live TV through Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. It’s also a good companion to a video doorbell or security camera, as it can automatically show a live feed when someone presses your doorbell or activates the motion sensor. Read my full review.

Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro The Eufy Floodlight Cam has a 360-degree field of view, tunable lighting, and AI-powered alerts for people. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home and offers local storage of recorded videos.

The best smart security camera deals

Our top pick for the best floodlight camera, the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro, is selling for $199.99, down from $299.99. It’s not a looker, but it will do a very good job of keeping an eye on your property.

Aqara’s Camera Hub G3 — a smart home hub and indoor security camera in one — is on sale for $79.99 ($30 off). This is a good price for an excellent pan and tilt camera that works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit (including HomeKit Secure Video) and can serve as a hub for a bevy of useful Aqara smart home gadgets.

Amazon-owned security camera system Blink is getting a huge discount, with the Blink Outdoor three camera kit retailing for $125 off. For just $124.99, you can set up a complete surveillance system around your home, should you want to. These AA battery-powered cameras don’t deliver the best audio and video quality, but they are very versatile and last up to two years on one set of batteries. If you pick up a Blink Sync Module 2 and a USB flash drive, you can get local storage, too — so there is no need to pay for any cloud storage fees.

The indoor version of Blink’s camera is also seeing a decent discount right now, with the wireless three-camera Blink Indoor kit retailing for $113.99 instead of $189.99.

If you want better video quality and wider smart home compatibility and are willing to spend a bit more, the EufyCam 2 Pro wireless security camera system is down to $240 from $369.99 for a two-pack. These outdoor cameras offer person detection, work with Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Home, and get up to a full year of battery life on one charge. There’s no subscription fee, thanks to the included HomeBase 2 for storing your recordings locally.

Eufy Dual video doorbell This battery-powered video doorbell features two cameras to catch both packages and visitors, as well as local storage, package alerts, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The best smart video doorbell deals

Blink is offering up a very good deal on its Blink Video Doorbell full system, my pick for the best budget video doorbell. It’s selling for just $50.98 (regularly $85). And if you use ask Alexa to add it to your cart for you, you’ll get an extra $8.49 off as part of voice-assistant’s exclusive Prime Day deals. The full system comes with a Sync Module 2 for local storage of video, and if you can hook this battery-powered doorbell to doorbell wires, it will also ring your indoor chime.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4, the company’s flagship battery-powered doorbell and our top pick for a wireless video doorbell, is on sale right now for $169.99 ($50 off).

If you want a battery-powered doorbell that can see everything at your front door, top to bottom and side to side, the Eufy Dual with HomeBase is down to $179.99 from $259.99. This doorbell’s trick is to have two cameras, one pointing down at the floor and the other toward the visitor. Read my full review of the Eufy Dual .

. The excellent, if aging, Google Nest Doorbell (wired) gets an $81 price drop for Prime Day, and you can pick up this wired video doorbell for $148. It’s the only video doorbell that can record 24/7 (with a subscription fee), and it makes my list of best video doorbells.

This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech actually scrubs your floors, and its VibraRise feature lifts up the mop so it can still vacuum your carpets without getting them wet.

The best smart robot vacuum deals

The best smart thermostat deals

Amazon’s inexpensive Smart Thermostat, which does almost everything its more expensive competitors can, is at a new all-time low for Prime Day, retailing for just $41.99. Using a feature called Hunches to control your climate, the thermostat can intelligently create a schedule for you as well as determine if you’re out of the house and set back a few degrees to save some energy. Read my review .

. The new Google Nest Thermostat, which isn’t as good as the old Google Nest Learning Thermostat but is a lot less expensive and a decent option for Google Home households, is also seeing a Prime Day discount. Right now, you can pick it up for $89.99 instead of $129.99. Read our review.

Other great deals on smart home gear

The Wi-Fi Smart Lock is August’s latest retrofit door lock. It easily adapts to your existing deadbolt and doesn’t need an external bridge for Wi-Fi connectivity. It works with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings.

The excellent and reliable fourth-gen August Wi-Fi smart lock is down to $149.99 (typically $229). It does get through its rather expensive batteries at a rapid pace though, so factor in that cost to those savings.

Philips Hue, one of the best smart lighting systems, is offering a great deal on a set of its white and color LED smart bulbs, which work with or without a Hue Bridge. A three-pack is on sale right now for $79.99 $75.99 down from $134.99, a savings of over 40 percent.

$75.99 down from $134.99, a savings of over 40 percent. Another good option for smart lighting is the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Dimmer, which is currently selling for $16.99 with the on-page coupon (regularly $30). One of the few outdoor plugs that also dims, it’s a good option for adding smarts to outdoor lighting such as string lights.

On the higher-end for smart lighting, there’s a rare discount on the Brilliant smart switches, which do double duty as smart home controllers and are compatible with all the major ecosystems, including HomeKit. The two-switch, three-switch, and four-switch panels are 10 percent off today, a savings of up to $55 off the regular price, which starts at $449.99.

The new Aqara Curtain Driver E1 — which turns your curtains into automated smart window coverings — is receiving a 20 percent discount today, dropping the price of the track and rod versions to $71.99 and $79.99, respectfully.

Furbo’s new rotating 360-degree Dog Camera is on sale for just $147, down from $210, if you need a treat-tossing, panning camera that can follow your pet and take selfies for you when he or she looks at the camera.

The Meross Smart Garage Door Controller is down to $17.45, a 52 percent discount for wireless, remote access to your garage door. This version is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. The HomeKit-compatible Meross Smart Garage Door Controller gets a $15 discount, for a sale price of $34.99 (after adding the on-page coupon). But hurry, this Lightning Deal ends tonight.