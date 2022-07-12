Amazon Prime Day 2022: best phone deals on Samsung, OnePlus, and Moto

The best phone prices undeniably come from wireless carriers — but they also come with a lot of strings attached, like lengthy contracts and requirements to stay on expensive unlimited plans. Buying unlocked means that you aren’t tied to a particular carrier or plan, and that’s why we recommend purchasing a phone that way if you can. Unfortunately, it also means missing out on the “free” phone offer.

While Amazon isn’t giving out any free phones on Prime Day, you’ll find the next best thing: significant discounts on current models, with no contract or trade-in required. Here you’ll find the very best wireless deals on Prime Day, from accessories to flagships to 4G-only phones, with no strings in sight.

Phone accessory deals

Samsung phone deals

Samsung is offering 30 percent off unlocked S22-Series devices, as well as a healthy discount on its already affordable Galaxy A53 5G. They’re all among the best Android phones you can buy right now at their respective price points, and they’re backed up by fantastic support policies so they’ll keep getting software updates for many years to come.

Normally $449, the Galaxy A53 5G with 128GB of storage is currently on sale for $324. That’s a fantastic price for a phone with a 120Hz OLED screen, IP67 water resistance, and four years of software updates promised. If you’re looking for a midrange Android phone, this is the one to get. Read our full review .

The Galaxy S21 FE is on sale for $489, marked down from its $699 MSRP (though it’s recently been priced around $600). It’s a good option if you want something that falls between a flagship and a midrange phone, with some high-end features like wireless charging you won’t get from the A53. Read our full review .

The standard Galaxy S22 with 128GB of storage is on sale for $599 (usually $799) and the 256GB Galaxy S22 is going for $649 (usually $849). They’re a better option for lighter users, since battery life isn’t as robust as the other models in the lineup. Read our full review .

The pink Galaxy S22 Plus with 128GB of storage and the black 128GB S22 Plus are on sale for $699, both of which are normally $999. If you want more storage, the 256GB versions of the pink S22 Plus, black S22 Plus, and green S22 Plus are all $734 instead of $1,049. The bigger model has better battery life and we think it’s the all-around best Android phone for most people. Read our full review .

. Looking for a phone that does absolutely everything? The burgundy Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage is on sale for $839, marked down from $1,199. It’s a power user’s dream, with a built-in stylus and an excellent, 10x telephoto camera. Read our full review.

OnePlus phone deals

The OnePlus N200 5G is on sale for just $179, marked down from $239. It’s a year old, but it should still receive two additional years of security updates from OnePlus. Plus, for under $200, its 6.5-inch, 1080p display — which provides a smoother, 90Hz refresh rate — is one of the best you’ll get for the price. Read our full review.

Motorola phone deals