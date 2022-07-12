Amazon Prime Day 2022: best gaming deals for Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, and with it comes a variety of excellent deals on gaming hardware and accessories, not to mention games. This year, you can even grab some cool odds and ends to round out your gaming setup at home, whether you’re looking to personalize your peripherals or elevate the production of your Twitch stream.

While it’s still a bit ambitious to expect discounts on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we’re definitely keeping our ears to the ground for restocks of the console at Amazon and other retailers.

Virtual reality deals

We can wholeheartedly recommend picking the Meta Quest 2 for its ease of use and accessibility, but Amazon has also discounted the HTC Vive for anyone planning to keep their headset tethered to a PC.

Controller deals

Gaming mouse deals

Razer’s most customizable wireless mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, includes a charging dock, as well as a removable sniper button and an adjustable scroll wheel. It also lets you tweak the Chroma RGB, giving you more control over your lightning.

Gaming headset deals

All of the vibrant colorways of the Logitech G435 are currently discounted to $49.99, down from their usual price of $79.99. The current sale price matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the gaming headset, which offers Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz compatibility.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game.

The Razer Barracuda X, the latest lifestyle and gaming headset from Razer, is on sale right now for $59.99, the best price ever for what is typically a $99.99 headset. The Barracuda X can wirelessly pair with a PC, PlayStation, or a docked Nintendo Switch with its 2.4Ghz wireless dongle but also includes wired USB-C connectivity for Android devices.

The Razer Kaira Pro is currently matching its best price since March on Amazon. Normally priced at $149.99, the Xbox-compatible wireless headset has been discounted to $89.99 and can also be used with mobile devices.

The aviation-style Razer BlackShark V2 Pro normally costs $179.99 but is on sale for $139.99. The lightweight gaming headset features a removable boom mic and can connect via 2.4Ghz wireless or using the included 3.5mm audio cable, allowing it to be used wirelessly with a PC, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch but can also be used wired with Xbox consoles.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro The wireless version of Razer’s aviator-style, esports headset is lightweight and comfortable. This model also features a detachable boom mic and volume knob.

Originally priced at $79.99, the wired model of the wired Razer Kraken has been discounted to $37.99, its lowest price to date. This headset is compatible with any platform that has a 3.5mm audio jack, which typically means PCs, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch.

The wired model of the lightweight HyperX Cloud II is discounted to $57.99, down from its usual price of $99.99. This matches the best price we’ve seen on the excellent gaming headset that’s compatible with all current consoles that have a 3.5mm audio jack.

Gaming keyboard deals

A slick gaming keyboard with RGB lighting is the centerpiece of any gaming setup. Luckily, Amazon has discounted a variety of layouts and configurations so you can grab a keyboard that’s as unique as you are.

This wireless gaming keyboard is the first 65 percent keyboard from Razer. Capable of pairing with devices via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless, the BlackWidow V3 Mini can last for up to 200 hours on a single charge without the RGB lighting engaged and is rechargeable via USB-C.

Video game deals

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for anyone who is looking to fill out their backlog of digital titles. Thankfully, Amazon has discounted a number of games for consoles and, at least in some cases, PC.

The best gaming monitor deals for Prime Day

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a gargantuan 48.8-inch PC monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio and fast 240Hz refresh rate. It lacks HDMI 2.1, but it can do the multitasking job of three monitors.

The 27-inch 1080p MSI Optix gaming monitor normally sells for $239.99 but is currently discounted to $169.99 for Prime members, the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this flat panel monitor that’s equipped with RGB lighting and a 165Hz refresh rate.

The 43-inch Aorus FV43U is normally priced at $1,099.99 but is currently discounted to $649.99, the lowest price ever for this massive, 4K gaming display. This screen is equipped with a 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 144Hz, specs shared by some of the best gaming monitors on the market today.

A 34-inch curved gaming monitor, the AOC CU34G2X is currently discounted to $367.99 from its usual price of $459.99, the lowest price ever for this ultrawide VA panel. The CU34G2X sports a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 and has a 144Hz refresh rate in addition to a 1ms response time.

The AOC C32G2ZE is a 32-inch curved gaming panel that’s currently discounted to $223.99 from its regular retail price of $319.99. While is only supports a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, it features an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate supplemented by AMD FreeSync compatibility for a smooth gaming experience.

Discounted to its lowest price ever for Prime members, the Gigabyte M32QC is currently on sale for $279.99 from its regular retail price of $419.99. This 32-inch curved gaming monitor has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 165Hz, making it an excellent choice for QHD gaming.

Miscellaneous gaming deals for Prime Day

PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar Not quite bulletproof but pretty darn tough. This protective case from PowerA is lightweight and durable with reinforced corners to protect from unexpected drops and impacts.