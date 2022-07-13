Amazon Prime Day 2022: best deals still available on earbuds and more

Welcome once again, friends, to the best tech deals Amazon Prime Day 2022 has to offer. It’s now day two, and our The Hamden Journal Deals team is ready for another round of serving you up discounts and deals that are actually worth a damn. Instead of trudging through Amazon’s annual garage sale of overstock items yourself, let us help you.

There are definitely some worthwhile discounts for those in the market for wireless earbuds, smart home tech, phones, TVs, games, and some other odds and ends. For example, the Beats Fit Pro are some of the best earbuds around and they’re $40 off, and the unique Samsung M8 monitor / smart TV hybrid in green is $180 off.

Our goal is to focus on products that we know are good, and ones with worthwhile discounts. So check out our list below that we’re going to keep updated throughout the day, and be sure to also check out some of the “anti-Prime Day” deals we’re also covering at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

We’re also live blogging new deals as we find them, along with certain highlights that we find especially interesting, so you can hear more from our team there.

Some of the best Prime Day deals at a quick glance

Sony WF-1000XM4 Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly.

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) Samsung’s S22 has the smallest 6.1-inch screen of its lineup with the same triple-camera setup as its plus-sized sibling, promising improved low-light and portrait mode performance.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2021) Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the new base model, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers.

Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Beats Fit Pro Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run. For Prime Day, Amazon is shaving $40 off the price. Read our review.

Sony LinkBuds Sony’s LinkBuds have a standout design that’s rooted in comfort and an airy, open sound. They also excel when used for voice calls, outshining pretty much all competitors.

Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV and streaming device deals

Samsung The Frame TV (2021, 55-inch) Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Samsung M8 smart monitor Samsung’s latest smart monitor, the 32-inch 4K M8, has some pretty cool tricks. It can stream TV and movie streaming apps, run Microsoft Office apps, and more. It comes with an attachable webcam, letting you conduct Google Duo video calls, too.

Best tablet and e-reader deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

Sony SRS-XB43 Sony’s SRS-XB43 is a large Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for parties both indoors and out. The powerful stereo drivers sound great with plenty of bass, and you also get a customizable light show.

Best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (fourth-gen) The Wi-Fi Smart Lock is August’s latest and greatest model, one that easily adapts to your existing deadbolt. Unlike its predecessor, this version doesn’t need an external bridge for Wi-Fi connectivity.

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

Best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) Samsung’s S22 has the smallest 6.1-inch screen of its lineup with the same triple-camera setup as its plus-sized sibling, promising improved low-light and portrait mode performance.

Google Pixel 6 The Google Pixel 6 is the new base model of Google’s latest flagship. It features the Google Tensor CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a rear camera with both 50 megapixels for its main wide-angle and 12 megapixels for its ultrawide.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the larger sibling of the newest Pixel duo, with a 6.7-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, and a third camera featuring a 4x telephoto lens and 48 megapixels of resolution.

Microsoft Surface Duo (unlocked, 128GB) Microsoft’s first Android phone was its ambitious foldable Surface Duo. It features two OLED displays, and its high-end design fits in with the greater Surface family of products.

The 2021 model of Moto’s G Pure, an unlocked phone that can work on all US carriers, is $119.99. It normally costs about $135.

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) + $25 Amazon gift card A standalone virtual reality headset and successor to the Oculus Quest. It features a refined design, higher-resolution displays, and a faster processor than its predecessor. The latest iteration features double the amount of storage as well. Amazon Prime Day promotion also includes a $25 Amazon gift card.

Razer Wolverine V2 wired Xbox and PC controller If you crave clicky, responsive buttons, customizable macro keys, and adjustable triggers, check out Razer’s Wolverine V2. It’s a comfortable alternative to using Microsoft’s default wireless controller.

Best Amazon Prime Day PC component / accessory deals

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Logitech’s wireless gaming mouse with RGB lighting, a 25,600 DPI Hero sensor, and 11 customizable buttons.

Elgato Facecam The Facecam records in 1080p at 60 frames per second. It has a fixed focus lens with an 82-degree field of view. This model doesn’t have a built-in microphone.

Razer Barracuda X Razer’s latest gaming headset, the Barracuda X, normally costs $100 and ships with a USB-C audio transmitter. This makes it an easy choice if you game primarily on the go with a Nintendo Switch or if you have a PS5. It’s also compatible with other platforms via the included USB-A adapter.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game.

Best Amazon Prime Day wearable / fitness deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm, GPS The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs the newest version of Wear OS and includes health features like EKG, built-in GPS, and body composition measurements.

Miscellaneous staff picks