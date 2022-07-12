Amazon Prime Day 2022: best deals on headphones, 4K TVs, and more

Welcome to our repository of only the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Prime members. What will you find in here? You’ll find big discounts on tech products that we actually like, and other The Hamden Journal-y stuff that we feel comfortable recommending based on specs and price. What you won’t find are bad, also-ran deals that appear at several other times of the year. You don’t have time for that, and we don’t have time for that, either. That criteria means we’re trying to keep the list trim to make it easier to peruse.

If you aren’t ready to shop Prime Day 2022 deals today, fret not, as many of them should last through Wednesday, July 13. And we’ll be updating this post throughout the big sale event, with the freshest and best deals occupying a spot just below, saving you from scrolling if you just want the latest.

Oh, and keep in mind that what follows below are deals happening on Amazon. Check out what the likes of Best Buy and Target are doing to compete with Prime Day.

Latest and greatest deals

Headphone deals

Sony LinkBuds Sony’s LinkBuds have a standout design that’s rooted in comfort and an airy, open sound. They also excel when used for voice calls, outshining pretty much all competitors.

4K TV and streaming device deals

Tablet and e-reader deals

Home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

Smart home tech deals

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (fourth-gen) The Wi-Fi Smart Lock is August’s latest and greatest model, one that easily adapts to your existing deadbolt. Unlike its predecessor, this version doesn’t need an external bridge for Wi-Fi connectivity.

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest, top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

Smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) Samsung’s S22 has the smallest 6.1-inch screen of its lineup with the same triple-camera setup as its plus-sized sibling, promising improved low-light and portrait mode performance.

Gaming deals

PC component / accessory deals

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Logitech’s wireless gaming mouse with RGB lighting, a 25,600 DPI Hero sensor, and 11 customizable buttons.

Wearable / fitness deals

Miscellaneous deals