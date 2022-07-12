Amazon Prime Day 2022: best deals on headphones, 4K TVs, and more

Welcome to our repository of only the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Prime members. What will you find in here? You’ll find big discounts on tech products that we actually like, and other The Hamden Journal-y stuff that we feel comfortable recommending based on specs and price. What you won’t find are bad, also-ran deals that appear at several other times of the year. You don’t have time for that, and we don’t have time for that, either. That criteria means we’re trying to keep the list trim to make it easier to peruse.

If you aren’t ready to shop Prime Day 2022 deals today, fret not, as many of them should last through Wednesday, July 13. And we’ll be updating this post throughout the big sale event, with the freshest and best deals occupying a spot just below, saving you from scrolling if you just want the latest.

Oh, and keep in mind that what follows below are deals happening on Amazon. Check out what the likes of Best Buy and Target are doing to compete with Prime Day.

Latest and greatest deals

The Beats Fit Pro
Photo by Chris Welch / The The Hamden Journal

Headphone deals

Sony LinkBuds

Sony’s LinkBuds have a standout design that’s rooted in comfort and an airy, open sound. They also excel when used for voice calls, outshining pretty much all competitors.

Samsung’s gorgeous The Frame TV
Image: Samsung

4K TV and streaming device deals

Tablet and e-reader deals

The small, but capable Roku Streambar
Image: Roku

Home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

An August Wi-Fi Smart Lock being used to lock the door.

August’s fourth-gen Smart Lock is a bargain during Prime Day.
Photo: August

Smart home tech deals

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock installed on a brown door

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (fourth-gen)

The Wi-Fi Smart Lock is August’s latest and greatest model, one that easily adapts to your existing deadbolt. Unlike its predecessor, this version doesn’t need an external bridge for Wi-Fi connectivity.

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router

Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest, top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is getting a big discount for Prime Day.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The The Hamden Journal

Smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB)

Samsung’s S22 has the smallest 6.1-inch screen of its lineup with the same triple-camera setup as its plus-sized sibling, promising improved low-light and portrait mode performance.

PS5 owners can save on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
Image: Square Enix

Gaming deals

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

PC component / accessory deals

Best gaming mouse: Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Logitech’s wireless gaming mouse with RGB lighting, a 25,600 DPI Hero sensor, and 11 customizable buttons.

The Garmin Venu 2 is a great fitness tracker-meets-smartwatch.

Wearable / fitness deals

The Apple Watch Series 7 in green.

Miscellaneous deals