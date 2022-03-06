Amazon offers up to 30 percent off Anker MagGo chargers for today only

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

and owners take note, Amazon has launched a that includes a handful of products from the company’s MagGo line of MagSafe-compatible accessories. To start, you can pick up magnetic battery in Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White and Misty Blue for $45, instead of $60. As far as battery packs go, this 5,000mAh model has a handful of nifty features. It includes a built-in foldable kickstand that allows you to stand your iPhone 12 or 13 upright. It also comes with a USB-C port, so you can charge your iPhone without a Lightning cable.

Buy Anker 622 Magnetic Battery at Amazon – $45

Buy Anker 633 Charging Station at Amazon – $84

Buy Anker 637 Charging Dock at Amazon – $75

Another accessory that’s on sale is the . The Interstellar Gray model is currently priced at $84, down from $120. The 633 is perfect for those who own both a recent iPhone and a pair of since it can charge both devices simultaneously. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery pack that attaches to your iPhone 12 or 13. Anker claims the power cell will extend the battery life of your phone by up to 17 hours. The magnet that attaches the two together is strong enough that you can orient the device horizontally and it will stay in place.

Lastly, also on sale is the . If you’ve read our , you know all about this monster of a dock. Not only can it wirelessly charge an iPhone, but it also comes with two USB-A ports, two USB-C connections and three AC outlets. It also looks pretty adorable with its spherical design. You can currently pick up the Anker 637 MagGo dock for $75, instead of $100. What’s more, you don’t have to skip the model you most want since all three available colors are included in the sale.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.