Amazon offers Mar10 Day sale discounts on popular Nintendo Switch games early

March 10th might not be for another few days, but that’s not stopping retailers like Amazon from offering Mario Day deals early. Ahead of Friday, the company has discounted a handful of Nintendo Switch titles that feature the mustachioed plumber. For instance, is 33 percent off, making it $40 at the moment. Meanwhile, is $39 currently, down from $60. Given that discounts on first-party Nintendo games are rare, this is a great opportunity to fill out your Switch library.

Amazon has also discounted the more recently released . After a 50 percent discount, you can get the tactics RPG for just $30. If you’ve slept on Sparks of Hope, it’s one of the best Switch exclusives in recent memory. Outside of those games, it looks like Amazon will discount other Mario-themed titles, including and , closer to March 10th. So keep your eyes out for discounts on those games if you’ve been waiting to pick them up.

Last but not least, Amazon has also lowered the price of . The Mario set is $60, down from $100, after a 40 percent discount. Home Circuit allows you to create custom racetracks throughout your home and then race around them with a camera-equipped kart piloted by Mario or Luigi.

