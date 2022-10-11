Amazon October Prime Day 2022: games, accessories, and more

$ 39.99

That latest Mario release for the Nintendo Switch is a polished version of the Wii U classic, Super Mario 3D World, with a new expansion called Bowser’s Fury, which sees you collecting coins in an archipelago as you skirt, or battle, a kaiju-sized Bowser. At its core, however, both the port and its expansion are clever platformers with plenty of charm, making them an ideal package.

Although it’s not the best-looking game by modern standards, the recent remaster also helps showcase the Switch’s more powerful hardware, which allows for better visuals and improved performance over the original. If you never got to experience this keystone title on the Nintendo Wii, this iteration is the definitive way to play this game — not just for the spectacular base game, but for the fantastic expansion as well. Read our review.