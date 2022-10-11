Amazon October Prime Day 2022: best tech deals under $50

Amazon’s ongoing Prime Early Access Sale is a great opportunity to take advantage of steep discounts on a range of popular gadgets. These include items like Amazon’s Fire TV Omni and Apple’s new AirPods Pro, the latter of which launched less than two weeks ago. That said, many of us wouldn’t consider a $235 pair of earbuds to be affordable, even if they are discounted. Thankfully, there are plenty of products currently on sale on Amazon for less than $50, ranging from smart speakers and location trackers to gaming mice.