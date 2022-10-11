Amazon October Prime Day 2022: best tech deals under $25

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is under way, and while all the attention may be turned towards big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, or wearables, we know not everyone can throw money around on that kind of stuff on a whim. There are also deals going on that can appeal to any tech fiend on a tight budget, so we’re pooling together all the best deals under $25 that we can find.
But you’d be remiss to think of these deals as just “cheap stuff.” We carefully comb through the myriad sales to find budget-friendly items that are worth your time and dollars, even at these lower-stakes prices: like a 4K-capable Fire TV Stick, small and lightweight wireless earbuds, or a compact gaming mouse that’s capable enough for nearly any gamer. Frankly, sometimes it’s these inexpensive buys that can be some of the handiest accessories and add-ons in our daily lives — so let’s dive in.