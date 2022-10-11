Amazon October Prime Day 2022: best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Amazon’s back with yet another Prime-exclusive shopping bonanza. The Prime Early Access Sale runs through October 12th, and it’s an opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping way before Black Friday. That includes some neat deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers if you, or a loved one, are keen on crushing some fitness and health goals (or if you want to spend less time looking at notifications on your phone).

While you won’t find deals on some of the newest launches — like the Pixel Watch — just yet, there are great options from brands like Apple, Bose, Garmin, Amazfit, and Mobvoi. This is a smart way to dip your toe into a new category, especially if you’re unsure whether wearables are for you. Quick reminder: you need an Amazon Prime subscription to access these deals. And when you’re done checking out wearables, you can always mosey onto our other roundups and Prime Early Access Sale guide for extra savings.