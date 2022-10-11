Amazon October Prime Day 2022: best smart home deals

While it’s relatively slim pickings in terms of smart home gear, there are still some good deals to be found during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs through October 12th.

As always, there’s a slew of robot vacuums getting price drops; we’ve picked the best deals on the best bots that we saw. There are also a number of older Echo devices seeing some substantial savings as well as some of our firm favorites, such as the Echo Show 8 and Echo fourth-gen smart speakers.