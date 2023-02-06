Amazon Luna will lose over 50 games this month

Cloud gaming libraries normally get larger, but Amazon Luna’s appears to be shrinking — for now, at least. 9to5Google notes that the paid Luna+ tier will lose 53 games in February. Many of these are older or niche titles you won’t necessarily miss, but that does mean losing classics like No More Heroes (gone February 11th) as well as more recent titles like The Medium (February 9th).

We’ve asked Amazon for comment. In a statement to 9to5Google, a spokesperson said only that Amazon was “refreshing” its content as part of a goal to keep its collection “as fresh as possible.”

The issue, as you might guess, is that this isn’t an isolated situation. Amazon dropped another 46 games from Luna+ in December, and some of these were from well-known franchises like the Yakuza series. CloudDosage reports the February cull will leave Luna+ with 175 games. That could make it a tough sell if you’re willing to pay for variety. Microsoft’s Game Pass and Sony’s PlayStation Plus Premium are more expensive, but promise access to hundreds of games (if frequently from the back catalog).

The shrinking selection doesn’t come at a great time, either. Google shut down Stadia just last month, and that service didn’t bleed games. Amazon’s platform won’t necessarily suffer the same fate, but it’s not entering a thriving market — and those rivals that are left sometimes offer perks you won’t find with Luna, such as GeForce Now’s 240Hz mode.