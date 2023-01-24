Amazon launches a $5 monthly subscription for prescription drugs

Amazon is launching RxPass in the US, a new drug subscription exclusive to Prime members that charges users a $5 monthly fee to ship eligible prescription medications to their doorstep. Announced on Tuesday in a press release, the Amazon RxPass subscription program provides generic medications to treat over 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, hair loss, anxiety, and acid reflux.

The $5 charge includes the cost of delivery and is added to Prime customers’ existing monthly subscription fee. The RxPass fee is a flat rate and doesn’t increase even if users require multiple prescriptions each month. Medications can be delivered on either a monthly or quarterly basis depending on the prescription requirements. Conditions covered by the service also include allergies, diabetes (excluding insulin), and anemia. Amazon says that more than 150 million Americans already take one or more of the medications available through RxPass. A full list of generic medications covered by the RxPass subscription can be found on the Amazon pharmacy website.

Customers enrolled in government programs like Medicare and Medicaid are not eligible for RxPass

Amazon has launched several healthcare services in recent years. The company closed down its original Amazon Care telehealth program (launched in 2019) in November last year in favor of its newer Amazon Clinic telehealth service. RxPass subscriptions dispense from Amazon Pharmacy — an affordable online pharmacy exclusive to Prime members that launched in 2020.