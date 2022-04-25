Amazon knocks 10 percent off Nintendo’s $50 eShop gift card

If there’s a Switch title you’ve had your eye on for a while, or you’re looking to stock up on a few games, you can do so for slightly less by picking up an eShop gift card at Amazon right now. The online retailer knocked 10 percent off Nintendo’s $50 eShop gift card, so you can get it for $45. You’ll then have a total of $50 to spend at Nintendo’s online store, where you can get the latest games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or buy a few titles that are already on sale.

Buy $50 Nintendo eShop gift card at Amazon – $45

There are plenty of new and popular titles that are unlikely to see discounts soon, so you could use your gift card to get one of those. Those include Kirby and the Forgotten Land, MLB The Show 22 and Rune Factory 5, all of which are $60 each, or you could use your gift card toward pre-orders for titles like Nintendo Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 or Splatoon 3.

If you’d rather use your funds to get as many new games as possible, it’s worth checking on the sales and deals page on Nintendo’s eShop. The offers change regularly, but you can usually find some indie titles, expansion packs and others at a discount. Currently, you can snag the puzzle adventure game Carto for only $10, or half off its normal price, plus a number of Doom and Jackbox games for less.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.