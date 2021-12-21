Amazon kids bundle offers a Fire 7 tablet and Echo Dot for just $80

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re still looking for a last-minute Christmas gift — or a post-holiday one — for the kids in your life, Amazon has a bundle you may want to check out. The e-commerce giant is selling a Fire 7 Kids tablet and an Echo Kids speaker bundle for just $80, which is 50 percent off their original retail prices together. You can get the 7-inch tablet in purple, pink or blue, while the Echo Dot speaker that it comes with has a panda design.

Buy Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet + Echo Dot Kids Bundle at Amazon – $80

The Fire 7 Kids tablet alone normally costs $100, though Amazon has been selling it for $60 since the beginning of December. As for the fourth-gen Echo Dot for Kids, its original retail price is $60, but it’s been listed for $35 since November. Even taking the discounted prices into account, you’ll still save $15 if you get the bundle instead of getting each item on its own.

Amazon’s bundle comes with one year of access to Amazon Kids+, along with all of its apps, games, books, audiobooks and video. You (or the kid’s parents or guardian) can give the recipient access to apps like Netflix or games like Minecraft via the Amazon Parent Dashboard. That’s also where the child’s guardian can set time limits for usage, filter out explicit songs and review activity for the Echo Dot. Of course, the bundle’s recipient can also ask Alexa to play kid-friendly Audible books or interactive games from the Kids+ subscription service on their panda Echo Dot speaker.

The deal is a time-limited offer and only available for 19 more hours as of this writing. After that, the price for the bundle will likely go back to $95.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.