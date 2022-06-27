Amazon is reportedly planning a Prime Day follow-up for later this year

Amazon may have just revealed the July dates for its Prime Day shopping bonanza, but the company is already prepping a second shopping event for Amazon Prime subscribers for later this year, Business Insider and CNBC report. Information sent to sellers that has been seen by the publications calls it the “Prime Fall Deal Event,” though exactly when in the fall is unclear — CNBC quotes a notice saying it will happen in Q4, while Business Insider reports that “invited sellers say it appears to be scheduled for October.”

Last year, Amazon hosted a beauty products event in October, so another sales moment in that timeframe isn’t completely unprecedented. But this year’s fall event sounds like it could be more akin to a Prime Day 2.0, as both the summer and fall sales are “expected to feature frenzied sales of TVs, sneakers, and other items,” according to Business Insider. Amazon didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Amazon’s growth has slowed after surging early in the pandemic, so this rumored second deals event could give the company a lift later this year. And the upcoming July Prime Day is still expected to be big, though The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon has seemingly scaled back some of its promotion for the event as compared to previous years — you won’t be able to watch a Prime-exclusive Taylor Swift concert, for example.