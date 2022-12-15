Amazon is publishing the next Tomb Raider game

Amazon’s latest foray into video game publishing will star Lara Croft. The company announced a new deal with developer Crystal Dynamics, which will see it publish the next entry in the long-running Tomb Raider series. Crystal Dynamics will handle development, with Amazon “providing full support and publishing the game globally.”

The studio revealed it was working on a new Tomb Raider earlier this year as part of a showcase for Epic’s Unreal Engine game-making tools. Very few details are available at the moment, but it’s described as “a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb Raider series.” Amazon says the game, which will utilize Unreal Engine 5, will be multiplatform and is currently in “early development.” No word yet on when it might be released.

