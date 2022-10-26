Amazon is offering two Blink Mini cameras for the price of one

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’ve been thinking about adding cameras to your connected home setup, this is a great time to dive in. Amazon’s Blink Mini cameras are down to $30 for a pair, which is the usual price for just one camera. It’s an all-time low and matches the deep discount Amazon ran for October’s Prime Day.

The cameras take clear and sharp 1080p video, which you can stream to your phone or a smart display like Amazon’s Echo Show. Since Amazon owns Blink, they work with Alexa, allowing voice control over the units from any compatible device. They also pair nicely with Blink’s doorbell, acting as a chime when someone rings it.

The Minis are motion activated (as opposed to always-on) and can alert you when movement’s detected. With built-in speakers and a mic, you can both hear and talk to people (or pets) remotely using your phone or another Alexa-enabled smart device. The cameras will work without a subscription, but if you want to save video clips, you can opt for the Blink Subscription Plan (currently $30 per year for the basic plan).

The only caveat is that Blink Minis are wired cameras, so you’ll need to set them up somewhere near an outlet — but you’ll never need to remember to change the batteries.

If you want cameras outside too, it’s worth mentioning that the Blink Outdoor cameras are back on sale as well. Single packs are down to $60, and the multi-camera bundles are discounted too, with the best deal on the three- and five-camera bundles (both 50 percent off).

Blink Outdoor cams are our current favorite wireless security cameras, running on AA batteries, which will power a camera for about a year. They come with a mount and are, of course, weatherproof, so you don’t have to mount them under an eave or overhang, which lets you angle them at exactly what you want to see. And like the indoor version, these let you see, hear, and talk to whomever is in front of the camera, and it can all be controlled via Alexa, either with the app or your voice.

