Amazon is discounting Kindles, speakers, and more during its spring sales event

Spring has sprung, and to celebrate that fact, Amazon naturally decided to discount a bunch of random devices mostly unrelated to the season. That’s good news for us, though. Given Mother’s Day and graduation season are just around the corner, the ongoing sale makes for a nice opportunity to pick up some of Amazon’s most popular items at a fraction of their typical list price. The promo extends to top-of-the-line streaming sticks like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as the newest Echo Dot, the entry-level Kindle, and even Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED. Even better, retailers like Best Buy are matching Amazon’s prices.