Amazon has a two-for-one deal on Blink Mini cameras right now

If you’re looking for extra peace of mind while away from home, you may want to look at Amazon’s early Black Friday sale on its own Blink security cameras. You can grab a two-pack of the Blink Mini for $30, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the indoor camera bundle.

Blink Mini is a wired camera, so remember you’ll need to keep the pair plugged into nearby outlets. They offer standard Blink features like 1080p video capture, infrared night vision, two-way audio and optional smartphone alerts if their motion sensors are triggered.

Setup is easy, only requiring plugging in the cameras, connecting them to WiFi and following setup instructions in the Blink app. You can also integrate them with Alexa, using Amazon’s voice assistant to see a live view and arm or disarm your camera. The cameras are available in black and white, and the deal applies to both color options.

Amazon also has the Blink Video Doorbell for $35, which is $15 off its sticker price. It also provides 1080p HD streaming and recording, infrared night vision and two-way audio. You’ll need to buy a Sync Module to use live view or two-way audio without a doorbell press or motion detection. Amazon’s early Black Friday deals also include a bundle with the Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 for $55.

Blink Outdoor cameras are also on sale at Amazon starting at $60, down from their usual $100 starting price. This wireless camera is weather-resistant, records up to 1080p resolution, and has night vision. In addition, Amazon says it can run for up to two years on two AA batteries. Finally, you can also snag Blink’s Outdoor + Floodlight bundle for $70. Usually priced at $140, the Floodlight’s LEDs blast 700 lumens of light onto your chosen outdoor area.

