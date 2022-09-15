Amazon greenlights ‘Blade Runner 2099’ sequel series

The long-teased Blade Runner sequel series is real. Variety has confirmed Amazon has ordered production of Blade Runner 2099 for Prime Video. Original movie director Ridley Scott will serve as an executive producer alongside Silka Luisa (Halo and Shining Girls), who will also be the showrunner. The premise of 2099 isn’t yet clear beyond its setting 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, but Amazon’s global TV head Vernon Sanders claimed the follow-up would preserve the “intellect, themes, and spirit” of the movies.

The cast hasn’t been set at this stage, although it’s doubtful you’ll see familiar names given events in past movies and the timeline of the show. Amazon also hasn’t said when it expects to release the series.

The project could still be one of Amazon’s more ambitious shows to date. The company has been ramping up the production values of Prime Video productions in recent years, and that appears to have paid off — the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reportedly cost $465 million to make, and set a Prime viewing record upon its debut. It wouldn’t be surprising if Amazon committed to a major investment (if not necessarily as large) for a recognizable franchise like Blade Runner, particularly with Scott involved.