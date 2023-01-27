Amazon Fresh is more than quadrupling how much you’ll need to pay to get free grocery delivery

Starting at the end of February, if you want to get free grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh, you’re going to have to buy a lot more stuff. Currently, for the Amazon Prime subscriber-only service, you’ll get free delivery with orders over $35. But beginning February 28th, you only get free delivery for orders over $150.
For totals lower than that, you’ll have to pay a service fee that differs based on how much you buy. Orders between $100 and $150 will have a $3.95 delivery fee, orders between $50 and $100 will have a $6.95 fee, and orders under $50 will have a $9.95 fee.
“The service fee helps keep prices low in our online and physical grocery stores as we better cover grocery delivery costs and continue to enable offering a consistent, fast, and high-quality delivery experience,” Amazon wrote on an Amazon Fresh page mentioning the changes.
I don’t quite buy the logic here; adding fees and putting free delivery further out of reach seems like it will ultimately make total prices higher for customers, and the changes add notable costs to a service that already requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Given that Prime recently became a more expensive proposition as well, these Amazon Fresh adjustments might be even harder for customers to swallow. People don’t seem happy, based on some tweets I’ve seen.
Amazon began notifying customers of the change on Friday. The company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.