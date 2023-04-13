During Genshin Impact’s “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha” world quest in the “Khvarena of Good and Evil” quest line, you’ll receive another world quest called “Pale Fire.” This quest will have you run around Genshin Impact’s newest region, Girdle of Sands, in search of Fravashi Trees, but you need six Udumbara Pistils to open a few of them. These can be tough to spot, so here’s where to find all six of them and how to get them.

All Udumbara Pistil locations in Genshin Impact

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Hoyoverse

All six Udumbara Pistils can be found in the Realm of Farakhkert, and they’re all relatively close to each other. To retrieve the Udumbara Pistil, you must have completed the world quest “The Splendorous Sky That Day” and have the “Sorush” gadget. For a closer look on where the Udumbara Pistils are located and how to retrieve them, check out the gallery below.

How to get every Udumbara Pistil



Grid View









Travel to the area marked in the image above, but stay on the side of the cliff for easier access. Use the “Sorush” gadget and move over to the heart symbol on the wall. Hold Sorush’s interact ability (“E” by default) to bring the flower out of the wall and to make Sorush stay in place. Interact with the four-leaf sigils in the air to fly over to the flower, and hover down on top of it. Gather the Udumbara Pistil.

The third Udumbara Pistil has a few special instructions, which can be found below.

Third Udumbara Pistil location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Hoyoverse